ESPN Takes Another Stand Against ‘Don’t Say Gay’

ESPN has doubled down on its support for teachers who want to talk about sex with your 6-year-old.

On Tuesday, ESPN tweeted out an official condemnation of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, misleadingly dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”

We'll continue to partner with organizations that support the LGBTQIA+ community, be accountable where we fall short of expectations, and never stop telling stories about LGBTQIA+ athletes, like the ones that we’ll be sharing in this thread. — ESPN (@espn) March 22, 2022

Last week, ESPN twice broke away from a live college basketball game to express its disapproval of the bill.

First, Carolyn Peck and Courtney Lyle spoke truth to power by shutting their mouths:

Today during the Women's NCAA Tournament, ESPN's Carolyn Peck and Courtney Lyle remained silent for two minutes in opposition of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill. "There are things bigger than basketball … Our LGBTQIA+ teammates at Disney asked for our solidarity and support." pic.twitter.com/d0xISZvNUh — The Recount Alt (@therecountalt) March 18, 2022

Next, Woke All-Star Elle Duncan, who’s friends with homophobes, weighed in. According to Duncan, the bill is a threat to the LGBTQ community:

Here’s @ESPN’s Elle Duncan getting very upset that teachers can’t talk to very young children about sex and gender identity: pic.twitter.com/BGMIgQ879Y — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) March 18, 2022

As bad as it is that ESPN apparently supports the sexualization of children, ESPN is merely following the lead of Disney and Twitter. Staffers at Disney, the parent company of ESPN, have staged walkouts over the matter. Disney CEO Bob Chapek even apologized to his employees for not condemning the bill strongly enough last week.

Meanwhile, Twitter users have labeled the bill transphobic. And as we have discussed at length in the past, Twitter has become ESPN’s target audience. ESPN thinks Twitter represents sports fans. But of course, it doesn’t. Twitter represents a very small, very liberal segment of the population.

We don’t even know whether ESPN and Duncan have read the bill, let alone whether they have understood it. For their sake, we hope they just haven’t read it. If they have read it and they still oppose it, then they’re even creepier than we thought.

The so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill prohibits teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity with children in third grade and younger. That’s what ESPN is protesting.

Clay Travis discussed ESPN’s disapproval of the bill on radio Monday:

“This is ESPN! This is a sports network. That was not some, like, somebody’s Instagram. If you’re watching the women’s college basketball tournament on ESPN, that’s what you suddenly heard, and then they paused programming.”

Anyway, whether ESPN knows it or not, its official stance supports sexually indoctrinating young children. So we can now add ESPN to our growing list of groomers in positions of power. This group shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near school children.