ESPN Exec Hypes Up WNBA By Citing Survey Claiming Women’s Sports Feature More ‘Technique And Strategy’ Than Men’s

The WNBA Finals wrapped up on Wednesday night with the Las Vegas Aces knocking off the New York Liberty in Brooklyn. With ESPN being the exclusive broadcast partner of the WNBA – which translates to lighting money on fire – the network is already doing serious leg work ahead of the catastrophically bad TV ratings yet to be released.

Flora Kelly, the Vice President of ESPN Research, shared a screenshot of a survey on X, formerly Twitter, that shows 54% of an unknown number of people surveyed believe that women’s sports entail “more technique and strategy” than men’s sports.

Awaiting last night’s WNBA number But last night exemplified what we see in survey work and hear in focus groups about what drives love for the WNBA and women’s sports The product is just plain good in large part due to the outstanding technique and strategy of the players pic.twitter.com/vY4wl984Uu — Flora ESPN Insights (@ESPNFlora) October 19, 2023

We’re supposed to think that a 70-69 WNBA Finals game proves that women’s sports consist of more technique and strategy than men’s sports?

Kelly’s post is nothing more than an on-the-record excuse for the inevitable bad ratings number because the post itself makes zero sense whatsoever. If we’re being honest, it’s also there to try and make you feel bad if you didn’t watch the WNBA Finals.

If women’s sports consist of more strategy and technique, wouldn’t that make them a better product than men’s sports, therefore, sports fans would be more interested in tuning into women’s games instead of men’s?

Last year’s WNBA Finals had an average viewership of 534,000. This year’s NBA Finals averaged 11.64 million viewers.

These questions I pose aren’t a shot at the WNBA or diehard women’s sports fans – to each their own – but they’re most definitely a shot at the four-letter network’s ongoing ridiculousness.

This same ESPN celebrated transgender athlete Lia Thomas, a biological man, as part of Women’s History Month in March. That was a direct shot at women, not just women athletes around the world, and this mysterious survey is now shaming sports fans who would dare prefer watching men’s sports over women’s.