ESPN Sold Out To Pat McAfee, Now Plays By His Rules | Bobby Burack

Videos by OutKick

ESPN used to build transcendent personalities on the level of Pat McAfee — from Chris Berman to Dan Patrick, from Stuart Scott to Bob Ley.

However, the network hasn’t had as much luck in recent years. ESPN hasn’t established an in-grown household name since Stephen A. Smith, in 2015.

The audience rejected the castings of Bomani Jones, Dan Le Batard, Mina Kimes and Katie Nolan as stars.

In the process, viewers lost trust in the brand.

Realizing this dilemma, ESPN poached a pre-made superstar from the outside. In September, ESPN signed Pat McAfee to the tune of $85 million over five years.

The signing was a risk — an odd pairing for a company so invested in controlling the perception of its on-air personalities.

ESPN was never going to control the perception of McAfee. He wouldn’t allow it. He speaks off the cuff (without sleeves). He scoffs at corporate input. He and his guests — like Aaron Rodgers — are rogue by nature.

Pat McAfee was never going to play by ESPN rules.

Why would he?

He built his media empire independent of ESPN and other major media networks. He didn’t sell out to Big Media. Big Media sold out to him.

McAfee understands he can return to his YouTube channel, with over 2.4 million subscribers, and ink another eight-figure deal with a gambling sponsor, should his marriage with ESPN end poorly.

ESPN understands that, as well. But it wanted him anyway.

The network considered the Indianapolis-based McAfee a solution to many of its concerns: an erosion of viewers under 34, a disconnect with middle America, and the ability to develop stars.

For the relationship to work, ESPN was always going to have to play by McAfee’s rule: no rules

McAfee tested the company’s patience Friday when he called ESPN executive Norby Williamson a “rat” and accused him of trying to “sabotage” his show:

*BOMBSHELL*



Pat McAfee accuses ESPN executives of purposely sabotaging his show and leaking false information to the media.



McAfee specifically names ESPN leader Norby Williamson as the person leading the sabotage efforts.



Horrible look for ESPN. pic.twitter.com/rGcOSNcHRW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 5, 2024

Williamson is one of the longest-tenured executives at the company. The tolerance for calling him out, by name, on ESPN airwaves would be next to zero, save for a few personalities.

Apparently, McAfee is one of them.

ESPN did not take McAfee off air or cancel his scheduled alternative presentation of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

However much ESPN condemned McAfee — privately – for his comments, it didn’t instill an ounce of fear.

McAfee doubled down on his criticism of Williamson on Monday, referring to him as an “old hag,” again on ESPN airwaves:

*BREAKING*



Pat McAfee DOUBLES DOWN on his dislike for ESPN executive Norby Williamson.



Says he doesn't regret a single thing he said, but loves other ESPN leaders.



Refers to "old hags" who can't get with the times. McAfee will win this war. pic.twitter.com/CUbnvmMgC7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 8, 2024

Sources say ESPN hopes to mend the fences between McAfee and Williamson. That is unlikely, based on McAfee’s comments.

Either way, McAfee will continue to cause headaches for management. He’s not changing. He will continue to play by his own rules and scoff at any edicts in place.

He’s CM Punk, the wrestler: a singular talent who causes executives to ponder the same question on repeat, “Is he worth it?”

Is he? The answer is not that simple.

McAfee would undoubtedly be worth the stress for a digital media company. He is the second biggest online draw in sports media, after Dave Portnoy.

But ESPN is not a digital media company. Digital media is only part of the equation at ESPN. ESPN is a television network, first and foremost.

And McAfee’s television numbers are only serviceable, to use a word.

“The Pat McAfee Show” has averaged 302,000 viewers since its debut on ESPN last September. Its lead-in, “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith, averaged 583,000 viewers over the same period.

McAfee maintains just 52% of Smith’s viewers. That’s not ideal.

But … here’s why it’s complicated:

McAfee averages 403,000 viewers a day on YouTube. His podcast is an industry leader. One could argue the multi-media impact of McAfee is unmatched.

Pat McAfee would argue that case.

Yet someone else could argue that television revenue is still king and McAfee’s lackluster viewership is a concern.

A “SportsCenter” lifer like, say, Norby Williamson would say McAfee is down 12% from “SportsCenter” in the same window a year ago and costs substantially more to produce.

McAfee’s success is a matter of perspective, and thus is the answer of whether he’s worth the chronic stress.

Where do ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro and Disney CEO Bob Iger stand? How many headaches are they willing to endure in the name of Pat McAfee?

We are about to find out. The headaches are not going away.