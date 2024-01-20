ESPN Shows Up NBC By Including The God Portion Of A C.J. Stroud Quote

Videos by OutKick

We all know C.J. Stroud is already one of the NFL’s most elite quarterbacks, and he’s only a rookie.

But what’s more important to the Houston Texans quarterback is his Christian faith. Stroud makes time to tell the world about religion any time he makes an appearance on national television.

He does so with class, and it’s a refreshing break from the narcissism many other athletes display. However, our secular, anti-God media despises the fact that Stroud talks about his faith. As you know, the media would prefer it if Stroud talked about racism, LGBT nonsense, or anything woke.

As such, some networks do all they can to eliminate any trace of his declarations of faith. OutKick’s Bobby Burack wrote last week about NBC editing out Stroud thanking Jesus for a playoff win over the Cleveland Browns.

NBC – for better or worse – remains one of the most influential networks in the leftist, progressive media. As such, you’d think other networks might copy NBC’s tactic, especially if it helps eliminate any influence of God.

ESPN seems like a probable candidate to take up NBC’s atheist torch. Surprisingly, even the most woke sports media company chose not to.

The Bristol-based media giant tweeted out a promotional video for today’s Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens AFC Divisional game. For the video, ESPN incorporated responses from Stroud and Lamar Jackson on their respective draft nights. Jackson’s included him promising he’d bring a Super Bowl to Baltimore, something he’s determined to do this year.

But Stroud’s response included him describing himself as “a man of God.” That’s shocking given how anti-God the company is.

Two stars. One spot in the AFC Championship. Buckle up. 😤#HOUvsBAL | 4:30 ET | ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/XZSabXKkJB — ESPN (@espn) January 19, 2024

If even ESPN shows more friendliness to God than NBC, you know the latter network has reached a new low.

Should the Texans win, it’ll be interesting to see how ESPN handles an interview with Stroud. Regardless, it will likely be better than anything NBC would do.