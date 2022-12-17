ESPN Runs Highlight Package Of San Diego State To Hype Up … South Dakota State

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are the #1 seed in the FCS Football Championship bracket. On Saturday, they take on #4 Montana State in a semifinal matchup. That game will air on ESPN 2.

To hype up their broadcast, ESPN ran a highlight package of SDSU. The problem is that they used San Diego State highlights instead of South Dakota State. Whoops!

ESPN was talking about South Dakota State… While showing San Diego State highlights lmao! pic.twitter.com/PHCOpALmdv — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 17, 2022

Easy mistake, right? SDSU applies to two schools. However, if you’re ESPN and you’re airing the FCS Championship playoffs on your air, you probably want to get this right.

ESPN forgets that SDSU applies to two schools and incorrectly ran highlights of FBS school San Diego State instead of FCS Championship semifinalist South Dakota State (Photos via Getty Images)

College football fans took to Twitter to rip ESPN’s mistake, confusing San Diego State for South Dakota State — which has apparently happened before.

I’m so sick of @ESPNCFB @espn getting South Dakota State and San Diego State mixed up. The Jacks are the number 1 team in the country and have been on your network the last two weeks and you can’t get it right. — Chris M (@chrismangan41) December 17, 2022

really crappy from @espn showing San Diego State highlights when talking about South Dakota State vs Montana State tomorrow. #1 team in @NCAA_FCS can’t get the love they deserve @notthefakeSVP please help them fix this jazz — jordan hilbert (@itswhoatis) December 17, 2022

Espn just showed San Diego State football highlights while talking about South Dakota St Jackrabbits during halftime of the FCS semifinal game. @espn that's genuinely terrible. — Coach Mark Soehren (@CoachSoehren) December 17, 2022

Not only did they use the wrong school for a game, but this is one of the biggest FCS football games of the year. The winner — either South Dakota State or Montana State — will advance to the championship game to face #3 North Dakota State.

The Bison defeated Incarnate Word on Friday night to advance to their second consecutive FCS championship. They won it all last season over Montana State … who beat South Dakota State in the semifinal.

Yes, this is a rematch of last season’s semifinal, which led to the winner — Montana State — facing North Dakota State in the FCS Championship.

ESPN would have been better off running a package from last season’s game than by using the wrong school from this year. Not just the wrong school, but a school that’s in an entirely different division of college football.

San Diego State, by the way, plays in the Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve against Middle Tennessee. That game will air on ESPN.

The good news is that they already have a highlight package ready to roll!

One tip, though, ESPN: San Diego State is playing MIDDLE Tennessee. No running Volunteer highlights when you’re getting people set for the Hawaii Bowl, OK?