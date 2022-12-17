ESPN Runs Highlight Package Of San Diego State To Hype Up … South Dakota State

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are the #1 seed in the FCS Football Championship bracket. On Saturday, they take on #4 Montana State in a semifinal matchup. That game will air on ESPN 2.
To hype up their broadcast, ESPN ran a highlight package of SDSU. The problem is that they used San Diego State highlights instead of South Dakota State. Whoops!
Easy mistake, right? SDSU applies to two schools. However, if you’re ESPN and you’re airing the FCS Championship playoffs on your air, you probably want to get this right.
College football fans took to Twitter to rip ESPN’s mistake, confusing San Diego State for South Dakota State — which has apparently happened before.
Not only did they use the wrong school for a game, but this is one of the biggest FCS football games of the year. The winner — either South Dakota State or Montana State — will advance to the championship game to face #3 North Dakota State.
The Bison defeated Incarnate Word on Friday night to advance to their second consecutive FCS championship. They won it all last season over Montana State … who beat South Dakota State in the semifinal.
Yes, this is a rematch of last season’s semifinal, which led to the winner — Montana State — facing North Dakota State in the FCS Championship.
ESPN would have been better off running a package from last season’s game than by using the wrong school from this year. Not just the wrong school, but a school that’s in an entirely different division of college football.
San Diego State, by the way, plays in the Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve against Middle Tennessee. That game will air on ESPN.
The good news is that they already have a highlight package ready to roll!
One tip, though, ESPN: San Diego State is playing MIDDLE Tennessee. No running Volunteer highlights when you’re getting people set for the Hawaii Bowl, OK?
