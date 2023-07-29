ESPN Ruined Rob Ninkovich’s On-Air Send-Off In Spectacular Fashion

Videos by OutKick

Television runs on a tight clock and that’s something Rob Ninkovich and the folks at ESPN demonstrated at the very end of the Friday edition of Get Up.

Ninkovich — a former NFL linebacker — worked at ESPN for a few years as an analyst. However, with his contract up and ESPN in the midst of layoffs and cost-cutting, he wasn’t offered a new one.

That’s a bummer for Ninkovich, but he still got a chance to visit Get Up one last time and bid adieu in his own words, most of which were televised.

Mike Greenberg teed up Ninkovich only for a part of his goodbye to appear on the network.

Oh no. You have to see Rob Ninkovich's goodbye message to ESPN to believe what happened. pic.twitter.com/AsCyjefA5S — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 28, 2023

“Thank you so much. Had a great time the last few years, built a lot of great relationships. Greeny, you’re the best in the business,” Ninkovich gushed, per Awful Announcing. “I mean, listen, I’ve learned from some of the best in football and in media, and it’s not a coincidence, it’s hard work, but it’s also talent, and you’re the epitome of that. Have a great one. And…”

Then as Ninkovich was trying to land the plane, he went over time. As is the nature of television, he was cut off and Stephen A. Smith popped onscreen to talk about his shirt.

That’s a damn shame, but that’s the business of show for you.

It’s just like when a celebrity gets played off while giving a speech at one of those awards shows everyone hates. They’re not doing it because the speech sucks (even though it usually does) it’s because they’re up against time.

Ninkovich got the Oscars treatment during his big goodbye, but at least he was able to do another (shorter) one on NFL Live later that day.

