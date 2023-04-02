ESPN Made Rece Davis Interview Carrot Top And It Was Painful To Watch

Videos by OutKick

The smarties over at ESPN for some reason decided having Rece Davis interview Carrot Top live on air during College GameDay was a good idea, and it went EXACTLY how one would expect.

‘Top,’ an FAU alum, broke into a little weed talk about halfway through the awkward exchange, and poor Rece couldn’t do anything but laugh through the pain. Our man did a good job, too, given the circumstances.

Still, the entire interview was a giant mess, and I’m still not sure why anyone thought this would be a good idea? That being said, I ain’t complaining, because the #content was GOLD for us peasants here at OutKick.

Roll tape!

Here's a peek at the Carrot Top interview on College GameDay. 🏀📺🥕😬 https://t.co/TpIcC8f2ms pic.twitter.com/jhOmOMJaAu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 1, 2023

Carrot Top on ESPN was so bad

Hilarious. So bad, so tough to sit through, yet so worth it. I know the phrase, ‘It’s like a slow motion car wreck,’ is used a lot, but this was literally like watching a car wreck and not being able to look away.

At one point — hand to God — I paused the video because I was scared to see what was coming next. True story. I just reflexively pressed stop because I don’t think my mind could handle it any longer.

There is NOTHING that makes me more uncomfortable on live TV or radio than people inadvertently talking over each other. Nothing. It’s so painful. I don’t think it was Rece or Carrot’s fault, but it was still tough to sit through nonetheless.

And then Carrot brings up getting caught with weed back at FAU and Rece just has to awkwardly laugh through it all, silently praying the feed gets cut.

Hilarious. So sad, because I do like Rece Davis. He’s been awesome on GameDay ever since replacing Fowler years ago, and he does a good job.

But this was NEVER going to end well. I mean, did ESPN see what Carrot Top has turned into before having him on? He’s always looked like a weird dude, but even I was shocked seeing him for the first time today.

What the hell happened?

Good try, good effort, Rece. That was a no-win situation. Thanks, ESPN.