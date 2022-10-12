ESPN’s Jeff Passan Deletes Tweets In Twitter Spat With Ben Verlander, Justin’s Brother

ESPN reporter Jeff Passan has apologized and deleted a couple NSFW tweets regarding Justin Verlander’s brother Ben, a Fox Sports MLB personality.

Passan was covering the first round of the MLB playoffs on Tuesday when the Mariners lit up Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander early.

Big. Dumper. Single to right off Justin Verlander with runners on first and third. Still first and third — and now the Mariners have a 1-0 first-inning lead on Justin Verlander. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 11, 2022

Passan then went and tagged Ben Verlander on a tweet, after realizing he typed “Justin Verlander” twice. Passan compared his mistake to the way Ben frequently tweets about Shohei Ohtani.

Justin Verlander Justin Verlander Justin Verlander just because I'm doing my best @BenVerlander impersonation. In which case Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani S — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 11, 2022

Ben Verlander didn’t appreciate the jab and called out Passan.

Grab a step stool and say it to my face Jeffey boy pic.twitter.com/1wnFNRyKS2 — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 11, 2022

Jeff Passan wasn’t going to hold back from this online fight. He decided to escalate it with a little bit of a NSFW reference that has since been deleted.

The back and forth ended when Verlander replied that Passan doesn’t hold back in asking for help landing interviews with Justin.

When you’re asking me for help getting a Justin interview you usually are too, huh?? — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 11, 2022

Shortly after Passan deleted his tweet and issued this apology.

Earlier, a tweet directed at @BenVerlander crossed the line and was hurtful to many. I deleted the tweet and sincerely apologize. Though Ben and I have known one another for a while and often joke on Twitter, it’s no excuse for my mistake. I will be better and learn from it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 11, 2022

Passan is a must follow on social media and doesn’t hold back from jabs, even if they come across juvenile.

It’s unclear if Passan’s apology came from himself or maybe was forced by the ESPN overlords. We’ll see if there’s any change in his future tweets.

Ben Verlander so far hasn’t publicly responded to Passan’s apology. OutKick has reached out for a response as well.

For anyone who follows Jeff Passan on Twitter, he’s actually pretty funny and doesn’t hold back when making ribs at others. But it appears this time Passan felt he went a little too far.

There’s nothing like a good back and forth Twitter feud. It came across as some good digs at each other but also was playful in tone. I’m not sure if there’s any behind the scenes drama between the two sports personalities. I likened it to two dudes at a bar ripping on each other.