ESPN Host Hilariously Mistakes J.T. Poston For Justin Thomas

It was a pretty big weekend for PGA Tour pro J.T. Poston. Although the field at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Western Illinois was on the weaker side, it’s never easy to win an event on Tour.

Enter Poston, who since turning professional in 2015 had won just one event coming into last weekend – the 2019 Wyndham Championship.

That changed when he went wire-to-wire to capture the John Deer Classic by three shots over Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo. Not only did the victory come with a cool $1.278 million in prize money, but it granted him a spot in The Open Championship, which begins July 14.

Winning a golf tournament also grants you some media attention, which Poston probably isn’t used to having. It appears that ESPN was also confused by Poston’s sudden attraction of attention, as host Freddie Coleman mistakenly introduced “Justin Thomas,” who goes by the nickname “JT.”

An easy mistake, yes, but this wasn’t simply a case of misnaming Poston. No, Coleman was under the impression that Justin Thomas was on the phone. Not only did he call him a “two-time major champion,” but also implored the audience to follow him on Twitter at @JustinThomas34 and proceeded to ask him about a tweet that Thomas had sent about honking his car horn.

Poston, to his credit, handled it about as well as he could.

“Guys, there might be a mix-up. This is J.T. Poston, not Justin Thomas. I get this all the time, I guess [I’m] ‘the other JT,’ but you might need to ask him.”

You can hear the awkward exchange here:

ESPN Radio mistakes J.T. Poston for Justin Thomas pic.twitter.com/uBN4tOa1Qb — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) July 6, 2022

Poston then took to Twitter himself to further show that there were no hard feelings:

Just had the ultimate #playbetter call with @ESPNRadio this morning. They thought I was @JustinThomas34 coming on the show. Being introduced as a two time major champ was pretty cool though!! #theotherJT — J.T. Poston (@JT_ThePostman) July 5, 2022

It’s easy to be jovial when you’re coming off your first victory in over three years and just earned a berth in one of the most prestigious golf tournaments off all time. The 150th Open Championship takes place July 14-17 and will be played at the historic St. Andrew’s Links.

Tiger Woods, who passed on the U.S. Open last month, will be teeing it up at St. Andrews and our resident sports physician, Dr. David Chao, wrote about how it could be “his last/best chance for a major.”