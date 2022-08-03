ESPN’s College GameDay Hires Peloton Instructor Jess Sims For Upcoming Season

There will be a new face on ESPN’s CollegeGameday throughout the 2022-23 college football season.

ESPN dipped into the fitness world for its new talent as it has hired Peloton instructor Jess Sims to join the GameDay crew.

Sims is an extremely popular fitness instructor teaching classes to over seven million subscribers. She also has over 430,000 followers on Instagram alone.

Sims also has experience in the sports media world having been the New York Liberty’s in-arena host in 2021 and sideline reporter over the last two WNBA seasons.

“I am so excited to join the GameDay crew because the show not only celebrates all of the on-field action, but also highlights the passionate communities that surround the games,” Sims said in a press release.

“This is such a great opportunity to get back to my roots in college sports and I can’t wait to meet incredible athletes and fans and explore these campuses and cities that eat, sleep and breathe their hometown teams.”

College GameDay will kick off the season in Pittsburgh on Sept. 1 ahead of the West Virginia-Pitt matchup. It then travels to Columbus, OH for the Ohio State-Notre Dame game on Sept. 3.

Jess Sims Joins The College GameDay Crew