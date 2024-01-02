ESPN Boobs Apologize For Showing Boobs During Sugar Bowl

Videos by OutKick

ESPN showing boobs during the Sugar Bowl was a helluva way to start 2024.

The worldwide leader in sports is creating headlines today thanks to some late-night Skinemax-like content from Bourbon Street where an ESPN cameraman caught some boob in a B-roll shot that ran during Monday night’s Texas-Washington Sugar Bowl.

“We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN P.R. rep Bill Hofheimer said in a statement.

We can’t show you the boob flying out because the way Google works is that if you show the boob on a website, Google will lose it and possibly ban your site from ever running a Google ad.

However, huge boob guy Clay Travis has you covered.

As you know, OutKick was founded on two principals: boobs and the First Amendment. OutKick’s founder is an absolutist on both fronts. Like your local news having weather alerts that go off when an approaching storm is in the area, Clay has an internal boob alarm that goes off when ESPN shows boobs.

It doesn’t matter if the boobs aren’t the best boobs, Clay’s an absolutist. They’re boobs.

That lady full on pulled her boobs out and ESPN was like RUN THE VIDEO — Matthias Schwartzkopf (@MatthiasWRNL) January 2, 2024

Some chick just showed her boob to the entire world on live TV hahaha. ESPN should get fined out their ass for that. Given how bad her boob was, she should too. — Jay Sea (@jerrysghost614) January 2, 2024