ESPN Blasted By Viewers For College Gameday Snub: ‘Garbage Is Infuriating!’

In a tradition that truly never gets old around here, college football fans woke up this morning PISSED at ESPN over an interesting programming decision regarding Saturday’s College Gameday.

Yes, it was on. The first show of the year — from a studio — went off without a hitch. The only problem was, it didn’t start on ESPN until well after its scheduled 10 a.m. start time.

Instead, when eager college football fans flipped over to ESPN for the first time since last season, they were greeted with F1 qualifying, which was currently under a red flag and delayed.

For some reason, ESPN chose to keep … qualifying … on the air and push it’s Saturday staple over to ESPNU for the time being.

And, right on cue, people went NUTS.

I agree College Gameday has gone downhill and is no longer appt viewing, but is it so bad that F1 Racing is more important to ESPN? Big yikes. — Joe Ostrowski (@JoeOstrowski) August 26, 2023

That noise you hear is the collective screaming of every college football fan in the country at their televisions as ESPN is still showing F1 qualifying and hasn’t switched over to college gameday yet. — Jeremy Thorsen (@JJThorsen) August 26, 2023

@espn not showing College Gameday and this garbage is infuriating! pic.twitter.com/RHzQ65o3hR — 404 Dawg (@speedycobra85) August 26, 2023

TV guide says College Gameday but TV is showing racing pic.twitter.com/RmZI2FcsM3 — THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) August 26, 2023

ESPN chooses F1 over College Gameday

Hilarious. Nothing like a bunch of football-starved Americans waking up early on a Saturday, likely hungover, just to watch College Gameday and BAM — Formula 1 racing.

I mean, come on, ESPN. I get it — it was in a delay and you had to wait it out. But you’re gonna stick with F1 qualifying over College Gameday? In the US of A? You know what Americans care about?

College football.

You know what Americans care way less about?

F1 racing.

I can’t think of a bigger mismatch in history, if we’re being honest.

Oh well. Gives me something to write about this morning while I fire up the grill ahead of the Notre Dame game.

College football is back, boys and girls. Let’s ride.