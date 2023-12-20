Escort Makes $34k In A Week Catering To Wall Street Bankers During The Holiday Season

Videos by OutKick

Retailers aren’t the only ones cashing in big this time of year. It’s also a busy time for those working as strippers and escorts. Dual threats who do both are especially busy.

35-year-old Mia Lee is one of the dual threats and says she’s taken home as much as $34,000 in just one week in December. She provided the receipts to support her claims too.

Most of that money is made entertaining Wall Street bankers at a New York City strip club or keeping them company during weekend getaways.

Lee, who claims to be a former forensic accountant who spent a dozen years working on Wall Street, says the first two weeks of December are some of her busiest and most lucrative of the entire year.

“A preponderance of my clients say I’m the most interesting woman they’ve ever met,” said Lee. “I have a combination of unique skills and interests and life experiences.”

“I have traveled to over 60 countries, speak four languages, and have a slew of ‘tomboy’ hobbies like competitive shooting and racing,” she added.

While there are other times throughout the year that can see an uptick in business, there’s nothing quite like the holiday season. Why is that? Lee has some ideas.

“I think it’s a combination of the cold weather and holiday parties that bring out more clients,” Lee told Business Insider.

Mia Lee Says Her Clients Don’t Like Spending Time With Their Families

But those aren’t the only reasons. Some of her clients aren’t into spending this time of year with their families. They want to treat themselves to some time away from “loved” ones.

Lee added, “And a decent number of them don’t really like spending time with their families, so they’re looking for an escape.”

Who can blame them? What’s the point of busting your ass all year to make a ton of money only to be forced to spend the holidays with your family?

If you’ve got money burning a hole in your pocket then why not drop anywhere from $1,300 to $30,000 – the price range for Lee’s services – on yourself for the holidays?

Giving is what the season is all about after all.