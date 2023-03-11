Escalation: Texas DPS Has Upgraded No Travel Warning For Spring Breakers To All of Mexico

Videos by OutKick

The Texas Department of Safety has issued a warning to any Americans expected to travel to Mexico to highly reconsider doing so.

The news comes just as tens of thousands of college students from across the country are expected to head down south as part of their annual spring break getaway.

The latest announcement from the Texas DPS is described to me as “definitely an escalation,” from a reporter on the ground that is in touch with DPS sources.

LATEST NEWS: DPS Urges Texans to Avoid Spring Break Travel to Mexico



AUSTIN – @TxDPS is urging Texans to avoid traveling to Mexico during spring break, and beyond, due to the ongoing violence throughout that country.



Press release ⬇️. pic.twitter.com/Azh7V6ys8D — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) March 10, 2023

MEXICO HAS BECOME MORE DANGEROUS IN RECENT MONTHS

Previously, Texas DPS had issued a travel warning to only certain parts of Mexico that are believed to be affiliated with dangerous cartels. In October, the United States government issued a travel warning to certain parts of Mexico as well.

The fact that the Texas DPS is now urging people – especially college students, to stay away from ALL of Mexico is a significant escalation. It’s one thing to stay away from back roads, smaller and relatively unknown towns. But when you’re including places like Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Tulum and other tourist hot spots, that is a definitive policy change.

The latest travel warning is in response to recent dangerous incidents that have involved American citizens.

Mexican soldiers have been involved in a war with drug cartels across the country. (Photo credit should read GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRING BREAK STARTING AND MEXICO VIOLENCE SURGING

Four Americans were kidnapped and two were murdered by a drug cartel in Matamoros, Mexico last week. In addition, the U.S. is now investigating the disappearance of 3 Americans that visited Mexico from Texas last month.

The latest DPS warning upgrade is especially interesting because it will affect both Mexico and the drug cartels finances. Some parts of Mexico are vastly dependent on American tourists. Many experts believe that the way to make any sort of significant change would be to target the cartel’s money operations. The DPS announcement echos this sentiment.

For anyone that is thinking of still going to Mexico, both the United States and the Texas DPS urge you to report and check in with the local U.S. embassy.