Erin Andrews Plays Matchmaker, Bear Steals Frozen Lasagna, The Babadook & Switching Sides Of The Bed

Happy Tuesday, OutKick family.

I hope you’re all having a better day than this lady — who may or may not actually exist.

This Chargers fan went through all the emotions in her team's loss to the Cowboys 💔 #DALvsLAC pic.twitter.com/YMn6rBL3dd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 17, 2023

Honestly, I was rooting for the Chargers last night. Not because I care too much about either team (I don’t), but because I liked her passion.

And I’d much rather see that lady happy than have to sit through this weirdly uncomfortable gloating video from Skip Bayless.

Other than that, though, I’m having a great week. The sacred Third Saturday in October is on the horizon, and I’m ready for a second consecutive win for the Tennessee Volunteers. What I’m not looking forward to, though, is being at a wedding during the game.

This is the second year in a row I’ve had to go to a wedding during the Tennessee-Alabama game, and it’s simply unacceptable. Don’t get me wrong: I love weddings. LOVE them. Sign me up for an open bar and some silly dancing to ’80s music any damn day.

Any damn day except the Third Saturday in October.

Luckily, the Good Lord made YouTube TV. So like I did last year, I’ll be sneakily watching Vols-Bama on my iPhone… and probably relying heavily on the open bar to get me through it.

The Babadook Is Awful

Don’t shoot me, but someone had to say it.

On Friday, I asked y’all to send me your best scary movie recommendations. And you did not disappoint. I got dozens of emails with enough suggestions to get me through Halloween and then some. So thank you for that!

When a few of you recommended The Babadook, I was intrigued. My husband and I had talked about it multiple times before because he believes it’s the worst scary movie ever made.

So I finally had to see for myself. Spoilers incoming…

The Babadook is about a mom who is grieving the death of her husband while also trying to deal with her hellion little 6 year old. One evening, she reads him a book about a supernatural monster — called “The Babadook” — who hides in your house and haunts you at night.

Well, as you would guess, The Babadook comes out of the book and materializes in the house. He then proceeds to terrorize the woman, who herself turns into a maniac. She even murders her dog, which is the worst and most disturbing scene of the entire movie.

I’ll let you watch it to see how it turns out. If, that is, you can get through the kid’s constant whining and screaming.

So if the movie did accomplish any sort of horror, it definitely scared me enough to solidify my decision not to have children.

Look, I get the movie is much deeper than the average jump scare, slasher film. It’s a meditation on grief and depression, and the monster represents all of those feelings. But instead of spending the entire hour and a half smacking us over the head with a metaphor, at least give us some action!

If artsy is your thing, it’s a home run. If you’re looking for scary, would not recommend.

One person who emailed me about the movie simply wrote: “The Babadook. Apologies in advance.”

Well, McDonald from Louisiana, I accept your apology.

And now that we got that out of the way, we are overdue for a Nightcap! Grab something cold and tasty and let’s get rolling.

Erin Andrews Takes Credit For Swift-Kelce Relationship

If you’re absolutely sick and tired of hearing about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, we now know who to blame: Erin Andrews.

Or so she claims.

During her appearance Tuesday on NBC’s TODAY Show, America’s favorite sideline reporter says her podcast is the reason Taylor gave Travis a chance. She even called herself “the new Bumble.” (That’s a dating app, for those of you lucky enough never to have been on dating apps.)

“I have left him alone, although I am going to bug him this week because I just want to check in,” Andrews said.

For what it’s worth, I met my husband on a dating app (Hinge, to be exact), and that’s going pretty well. So I guess they aren’t all bad.

Anyway, in case you aren’t up on your Swift-Kelce history, Travis unsuccessfully attempted to give her his phone number when she came through Kansas City on her Eras Tour. Shortly after, Erin Andrews hyped Travis up on her Calm Down podcast — begging TayTay to give him a chance.

“Please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic… Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America,” she said back in August.

Bold of Erin to assume the biggest pop star in the world makes time to listen to her weekly podcast, but OK.

But something worked because the two are now hot and heavy all over New York City.

LOL at the lady in the background. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

“He’s got a glow to him,” Andrews said. “That’s a glow up, girls. He looks fantastic.”

Look, I keep hearing about how great they look, and I’m just going to come out and say it. These outfits are ugly. Like, really ugly.

I realize I am a nobody and these multi-gajillionaires don’t care what I think, but I’m just throwing this out there: If you, regular guy, hit the streets in a corduroy suit with your wife in a shirt she got from the gift shop at the botanical garden, no one would tell you you were “glowing.”

Maybe Erin can send Taylor some more of her NFL merch for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

And while you’re at it, Erin, maybe send Lance Bass some, too.

Everybody Loves Lasagna… Even Bears

Every time there’s a new “bear breaks into a house/store to steal food” story, I am all about it. Inject it into my veins.

Bears are so cool. I don’t ever want to run into one during a hike in the woods, but I will watch them on the Internet all day long.

Here’s the latest from Barkhamsted, Conn.

Lasagna — great choice. Everyone loves lasagna. I generally try to avoid pre-made frozen crap because it’s not good for my girlish figure. But when I am in the mood for some pre-made frozen crap, a family-sized tray of Stouffer’s lasagna and some garlic bread it the move.

But I am amazed at how the bear knows exactly where the food is and how to get into the freezer. He did forget to close it, though. Pretty rude.

According to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, bears broke into Connecticut homes 70 times last year! 70!

If I lived in Connecticut, I’d be less worried about my frozen lasagna than I’d be about my dog. You know how most animals have a natural instinct to run from predators? My dog doesn’t have that.

She’s 14.5 years old, a complete maniac and entirely fearless. She may be 45 pounds, but she will try to fight a dog three times her size. And if there were a bear in our yard, we’d both be dead. Because I’d be dumb enough to try and save her.

Speaking of, did you see the kangaroo video yesterday? This guy is my spirit animal. Because I would 1000% throw hands with a marsupial if he tried to hurt Lucy.

Dude fights Kangaroo to help free his dog pic.twitter.com/Kdag80rsIY — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) October 16, 2023

Oh, and if you need more bear content, here’s another good one from last week, courtesy of Matt Reigle.

Amanda Knox Encourages Unhinged Behavior

There’s a name you haven’t heard in a while. Remember Amanda Knox? She was a college student who, back in 2007, was accused and convicted of murdering her roommate in Italy. But after serving a few years in an Italian prison, she was acquitted and freed when new DNA evidence was presented.

Well, over the weekend, she created an Internet firestorm for an entirely different reason. Amanda posted on X that she and her husband swap sides of the bed every night.

You've been doing it wrong. The correct way to sleep with your partner is to swap sides of the of bed each night.



Better for your body, especially if you spoon, as you'll be laying on opposite shoulders each night, and better for your mattress to vary the indent pattern. — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) October 16, 2023

This is unfathomably weird to me. Even when I was single, I always slept in the same spot in the bed. And apparently I’m not alone. Because judging by the replies, it seems the entire Internet is dedicated to their particular side of the bed.

“This sounds like chaos.”

“What madness.”

“So I have to move all my stuff to the other nightstand?”

“This. Is. Lunacy.”

“I’d rather get divorced.”

Some wives also said they always make their husbands sleep closer to the door so he has to fight off any potential intruders. Smart.

But if you are Team Amanda Knox and you just sleep wherever all willy nilly, please email me (Amber.Harding@OutKick.com) and explain yourself.

Stuff That Made Me LOL

Think I’m an idiot for not liking The Babadook? Tweet me at @TheAmberHarding or email me at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.