Canadian Losers Attack MLB Pitcher For Teaching His Kid About Goose Hunting

Canadian lefties sure are mad at a Blue Jays righty.

Erik Swanson, who just finished his first season in Toronto with a 2.97 ERA over 69 games out of the bullpen, became target No. 1 for the loonies who have a big problem with white guys hunting geese to show their children off the land.

Blue Jays pitcher Erik Swanson & his son after a goose hunting expedition. / Instagram

“Wow. Teaching your child to kill animals. Not admirable at all. How about teaching them kindness and compassion to all living things???” Canadian Jen lectured Swanson on his Instagram page where he shares innocent life moments.

Meanwhile, Canadian Jen has her Instagram page locked.

“Do you really need food that badly? Are you even going to put them In your freezer and eat them,” another Swanson detractor named Barbara typed. “He could try eating vegan or vegetarian for awhile. Or maybe if the birds and animals were armed ao they could fight back. I would be all for it.”

Then there’s Villager Doug who clearly understands the game these lefty losers are playing.

“The ‘I’m disgusted’ comments are from all the same lost individuals that would rather abuse their bodies with drugs and alcohol than to get outside, legally hunt/fish and support their families, wildlife conservation and the economy as a whole. Mind boggling times we live in!” Doug wrote back.

The team at Meat Eater was also quick to come to Swanson’s support as the lunatics poured in from all over Canada and other woke enclaves.

“This is heartwarming content and we’re here for it. Ignore the haters and keep up the great work,” the MeatEater team said.

Trust me when I say it’s a warzone in Swanson’s comments over a simple photo that, as Villager Doug wrote, is an innocent as they come.

Toronto-based website BlogTO fired up the lunatics with this headline. / BlogTO

“This is so cruel! What are you teaching you child?!!! One thing is hunting, the other is celebrating infront of dead bird bodies, this is disturbing and disgusting!” Katerina Yakushina piped up.

You guessed it, her Instagram page is locked.

And on and on it goes with the weirdos.

“This is someone who should not be a parent. Trying to teach a child to enjoy killing animals. So f%<ked up. How does a ‘person’ enjoy murdering innocent creatures? I’m literally disgusted,” someone with Toronto in their Instagram username lectured Swanson.

We might as well let Canadian Anne have her say: “I guess this loser doesn’t know that geese mate for life; there is no reason to do what he did and my heart hurts for this little boy who grows up thinking that killing is ok. Swanson should live in Canada and find out that we like to protect our wildlife. For shame. He isn’t even a good pitcher!”

You get the point. These people are nuts. Swanson struck out 75 batters and walked 21 over 66 innings for just $1.25 million. Like Anne knows anything about baseball.

It’s probably just a coincidence that in Canada this week, the lefty lunatics have a big problem with a Blue Jays pitcher they’ve never heard of before shooting 17 geese while these same bozos hit the streets to scream their support for Hamas.

In his latest think pieces, noted Canadian journalist Terry Glavin takes his own aim at what’s currently happening to his country. No, it’s not about Blue Jays relievers hunting geese. It’s about the country losing its collective woke minds by supporting Hamas, which might tell you why these people have such a problem with an American hunting geese.

“The phenomenon has metastasized in federally subsidized ‘social justice’ circles, in the milieu of avant garde activism, in the public sector unions and in the social sciences and humanities faculties of Canada’s most prestigious universities. Call it what you like. A defining feature of the thing is a radical-chic antisemitism that masquerades in the guise of ‘left-wing’ anti-Zionism,” Glavin wrote.

Glavin wasn’t done.

“Across Canada, and on social media, the massacres were problematized, excused, defended, explained away and celebrated as legitimate acts of anti-colonial ‘resistance.’ In megaphone after megaphone in Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Edmonton and Vancouver, speaker after speaker expressed happiness, glee and utter delight with what Hamas had done.”

What a time in Canadian history:

White guy hunter taking part in a traditional fall hunt = bad.

Hamas terrorists slaughtering Jews = social justice.

Tell me I’m wrong.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com