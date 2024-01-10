Erik Spoelstra’s Ex-Wife, Nikki, Comes Out Swinging Against Claims That She ‘Fumbled The Bag’ After He Signed A Massive New Deal

Videos by OutKick

Erik Spoelstra’s ex-wife, Nikki, was hit with a “way to fumble the bag” comment by an illustrious member of social media this week. The comment came after Erik landed a record eight-year contract extension with the Miami Heat worth more than $120 million.

The “fumbled the bag reference” was due to the fact that the 36-year-old former Heat dancer and the 53-year-old head coach had recently finalized their divorce after seven years of marriage. Nikki took to her Instagram Story to address the comments.

Nikki Spoelstra attends Magic Mike Live: The Tour Opening Night at Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

The modern matriarch, mom of three, educator and host of a top-rated podcast (quite the bio) said, “Lol. I’m going to address this comment NOT as it pertains to my personal life choices but as it relates to a general thought process that I believe a lot of people have and that a lot of people have harassed me with over the years.”

“According to crass, ignorant, uninformed society at large, women can’t ‘win,'” she continued. “Women can’t be genuinely in love with someone successful. No, they’re pretending and they’re in it for the money. And if a woman chooses to not be with a successful partner, apparently she’s an idiot.”

“And no, I won’t ignore it. IgNoRiNg iT (harassment) for years messed with my emotional health and people need to have a better understanding of how their words can affect other people. Not just me. But people. In general. Be nicer.”

Did Nikki Spoelstra Actually Fumble The Bag?

The contract, the fumbled the bag comment, and Nikki’s response come almost two months after the two announced their divorce. The two said in a joint statement at the time, “We have made the difficult yet amicable decision to jointly file to formally end our marriage.”

“We are both grateful for our relationship and remain fully committed to co-parenting our children and continuing to make them our shared priority. We appreciate everyone’s support as we move to the next stage of our lives and thank you for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Who knew the next stage in their lives included a massive contract for the Miami Heat head coach? A little post-divorce gift in the form of some extra walking around money.

Erik Spoelstra and Nikki Sapp attend the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/WireImage)

As for the fumble the bag comment, that’s insane. Nikki’s a former NBA dancer, who as Clay Travis pointed out years ago, outkicked her coverage.

She landed an eligible multi-millionaire NBA head coach who lives in Miami. She has three kids with him. I’m sure she did alright for herself in the settlement.

Not to mention the fact that she’s got a podcast and influencer brand deals going. Is she going to get any of the $120 million coming his way? Not likely, but she’s doing fine and is a free agent in her mid-30s.

There’s still plenty of time for her to genuinely fall in love with someone who happens to be successful.