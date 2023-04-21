Eric Church Broke Shoulder In Snowmobile Accident, Still Carried Son 500 Yards To Paramedics

Videos by OutKick

Eric Church has been spotted out in the wild — including The Masters — with a sling on his left arm for the past month, and the country music star is finally spilling the beans.

In an interview with NASCAR star Chase Elliott and Lindsay Czarniak on her new Lunch with Lindsay podcast, Church revealed he broke his shoulder in a snowmobile accident earlier this year.

Furthermore, our man put on his Dad Cape in the aftermath and carried his 8-year-old son, Hawk, 500 yards to the paramedics.

Legend.

“He crashed with me. So you’re more concerned about him. Luckily he’s ok, but I broke my shoulder pretty good,” said Church, who was on a ski trip out in Deer Valley, Utah.

“We were 10 miles from where we started and with no cell phone service. He hit his head pretty good – he had a helmet on, but he hit his head pretty good so we were concerned about a concussion and ended up calling paramedics.

“We ended up getting service and calling paramedics, and so I ended up carrying him on this shoulder. Ended up carrying him 4 or 500 yards to get him back to where he could be evaluated. And I never felt my shoulder at all.

“It was a couple, three hours later that it started to be a problem.”

Eric Church is a man’s man. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Eric Church carries injured son to safety after snowmobile accident

Incredible. Eric Church was already the man before that little nugget, but go ahead and build the statue now. Done deal.

By the way, snowmobiling SUCKS. I’ve been — in Deer Valley, actually. Yeah, I’ve dabbled out there. Unreal place. I’ll never be able to afford it on my own, but it was awesome growing up.

Anyway, I’ve been snowmobiling out there and also been flipped off one. Ain’t fun. Pretty easy, too.

“I hadn’t been on a lot of snowmobiles, and I caught an edge,” Church said.

Yep, that’ll do it every time. Not a fan.

All’s well that ends well, though. Church saved his son with some dad strength, and his own injury doesn’t seem to be slowing him down.

Earlier this month at the Tortugas Music Fest, he apparently ripped the sling off and told the fans they were gonna be part of his rehab, according to Whiskey Riff.

Man’s man.