An official date has not yet been set for the grand opening of Eric Church’s new Broadway bar. It is tentatively scheduled to open in Fall of 2023, but you know how these things can go…

Church, who will turn 46 during the first week of May, partnered with A.J. Capital Partners (best known for its ownership of Graduate Hotels) to become the next country music star to have his name attached to a honky tonk in Music City. Nashville has changed a lot over the years, and will continue to change as it keeps growing, and as has Lower Broadway.

It used to look like this:

Image courtesy: Metro Nashville Archives

And now it looks like this:

BROADWAY, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The party never stops under the neon lights, and thousands of people pour into hundreds of bars on a daily basis. It’s quite the scene, especially on weekends, game days and holidays.

Of the countless honky tonks on Nashville’s most famous strip, many are co-owned by country artists. Or, at the very least, they license their name to the bar.

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan are among those to have a place downtown. Luke Combs recently announced his plans to open a tricked-out bar of his own.

Eric Church’s bar is currently under construction.

Chiefs, as it will be called, is going to be one of the more unique spots on Broadway.

Although there is no definitive timeline for its first day, the build is already underway.

Seeing that Lower Broadway has so much history, Church and A.J. Capital are making sure to keep it alive. Chiefs will look the same on the outside as it did before, which is a super cool way of doing it.

Instead of tearing the old building down, the facade was preserved. The new build will go up within the old walls.

As Broadway, and Nashville, continue to expand, there are a lot of memories that are being erased in the name of new builds. For Church and A.J. Capital to keep some of those stories alive — even just through a few walls — is a very cool approach to the modernization of country music’s most famous street!