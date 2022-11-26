English Soccer Fans Attempt American Accents, Hilarity Ensues

English soccer fans did their best to nail American accents, and the results were hilarious.

The USA (the good guys) fought England in the World Cup to a tie Friday afternoon, and America now controls our own fate going into the game against Iran.

However, the tie might not have been the best content that came from the matchup. Fox Soccer released a video of English people attempting to do different American accents, and as you’d expect, there were a lot of big swings and misses.

You can watch the hilarity unfold below.

England fans trying to do an American accent is hilarious 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IugmIf1vmc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022

What do we all think? Some of those were actually pretty solid. Others were downright atrocious. This guy didn’t even attempt an accent.

He sounds as British as Tony Blair.

This lady seemed to be speaking a language that no civilization on the planet speaks. Was that English? If so, where in the world do they speak it? I haven’t ever heard anything like it before.

Not all the American accents were terrible.

Now, let’s take a look at some of the winners who actually did a really good job. This woman gets a solid 10/10. She sounded just like every east coast sorority girl I’ve ever met with her “Hey, guys!!!!”

This lady gave a great effort with lots of passion. The accent wasn’t great, but was believable. Was it a little southern with a little splash of Ohio/midwest mixed in? Hard to say, but if I met her on the street I would buy it.

I have absolutely no idea why this guy is talking about Seattle because nobody in America is trying to promote that place, but I’ve heard plenty of guys at football tailgates that sound enough like him that he’d fit in with zero issues.

Overall, great effort from a lot of people but mostly terrible performances with a few solid ones worked in. As a true, patriotic American I appreciate the attempts.