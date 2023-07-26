Enes Kanter Freedom Eyes Potential Congressional Run, Reveals Main Issue

Videos by OutKick

Enes Kanter Freedom would like to take his pro-freedom outlook to Congress.

The former NBA player has been an outspoken critic of authoritarian regimes around the world, and was the only person in the league willing to stand up to China and Nike.

His criticism of the CCP likely played a role in Enes Kanter Freedom no longer having a roster spot in the NBA. Now, he’s eyeing up something much more important than sports.

A spot in the government.

Enes Kanter wants to run for office. (Photo by Julia Nikhinson/Getty Images)

Enes Kanter Freedom wants to become an elected official.

“I want to run in a state where they cherish and cares about freedom the most, you know, and also where there is a lot of sunshine and beach. I will say it’s a little too early for me to run because right now, unfortunately, our country is so divided. Once you get into politics, you lose 50% of the people. So when the time is right, I’m definitely thinking about it- maybe [20]26 or [20]28, more likely 28,” Freedom told Fox News Digital.

The former Celtics center added, “Every time I go to [Capitol] Hill to work on something, then all these members are saying like, ‘What are you waiting for? We need your voice. Bring your voice to the Congress or Senate and make a huge change.’ So I will be running in the future, but I think it’s a little too early right now.”

Enes Kanter Freedom eyes potential run for Congress. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

When it comes to what issues Enes Kanter Freedom plans to put center-stage for a potential campaign, it will ultimately come down to education.

“I will say definitely education, number one, because if you want of a better and brighter future, we have to educate our kids. And I just want to show people that how blessed and how good we have it in this country. Freedom’s definitely the other thing that I’m going to be working on and also bringing awareness. The third one, you know, we have a lot of censorship in this country, and we got to do whatever we can to beat that. So I’m just going to do whatever I can to just, you know, get rid of that,” the anti-CCP activist told Fox News Digital.

Freedom stands up for what’s right.

Enes Kanter Freedom has a long history of refusing to be silent when it comes to oppression. The talented basketball player used his platform to raise awareness about the crimes of the communist dictatorship in Beijing.

While most in the NBA – looking at you, LeBron – are silent on China’s crimes, Enes Kanter Freedom put his career on the line in order to support the oppressed in China, including the Uyghurs.

China oppresses religious minorities, runs modern day concentration camps and Uyghurs suffer systematic rape and torture and at the hands of the CCP.

It’s an issue that should get everyone fired up. Instead, nobody in the NBA cared other than Enes Kanter Freedom. When LeBron had the chance to support freedom in Hong Kong, he infamously flamed Daryl Morey and was silent on the CCP.

Enes Kanter Freedom, whether he ever runs for office or not, at least has shown he has a spine. That’s more than can be said for most players in the NBA.