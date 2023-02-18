End of An Era: Kevin Love Released From The Cavs

Videos by OutKick

Kevin Love has been synonymous with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The longtime NBA forward has spent the last 9 seasons with the Cavs, helping them win the 2016 Championship.

However his days in Cleveland are now over.

The team coming to a buy-out agreement with Love that now has the 15-year veteran looking for the next place to call home.

I’ll have more to say soon but want to get this off my chest.



To the people of Cleveland and all of Ohio. I fucking LOVE you…and always will. Thank you for everything.



More to come. #0️⃣ — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) February 18, 2023

LOVE WON A TITLE IN 2016 WITH LEBRON JAMES

The Cavs bought out the remaining part of Love’s four-year, $120.4 million deal he had with Cleveland.

The seasoned veteran and five-time All-Star has had a rough stretch this year. He has played in 41 games but only started in three of those this season. Love is averaging just 20 minutes a game – a career low, as well as a career-worst 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds.

The writing was on the court as they say, as Love was benched earlier this week making rumors of a potential buy out becoming a reality.

Kevin Love’s contract was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters that he is opting for a smaller rotation and discussed the difficulties of trying to work Love onto the court. “We tried the small minutes, but to get guys burn, I just didn’t like the way that it looked, and guys couldn’t catch a rhythm,” Bickerstaff said.

Both the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are rumored to be interested in pursuing Love now that he’s a free agent.

The Cavaliers are currently in 4th place in the Eastern Conference and are 38-23.