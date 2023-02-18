End of An Era: Kevin Love Released From The Cavs

Videos by OutKick
Kevin Love has been synonymous with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The longtime NBA forward has spent the last 9 seasons with the Cavs, helping them win the 2016 Championship.
However his days in Cleveland are now over.
The team coming to a buy-out agreement with Love that now has the 15-year veteran looking for the next place to call home.
LOVE WON A TITLE IN 2016 WITH LEBRON JAMES
The Cavs bought out the remaining part of Love’s four-year, $120.4 million deal he had with Cleveland.
The seasoned veteran and five-time All-Star has had a rough stretch this year. He has played in 41 games but only started in three of those this season. Love is averaging just 20 minutes a game – a career low, as well as a career-worst 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds.
The writing was on the court as they say, as Love was benched earlier this week making rumors of a potential buy out becoming a reality.
Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters that he is opting for a smaller rotation and discussed the difficulties of trying to work Love onto the court. “We tried the small minutes, but to get guys burn, I just didn’t like the way that it looked, and guys couldn’t catch a rhythm,” Bickerstaff said.
Both the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are rumored to be interested in pursuing Love now that he’s a free agent.
The Cavaliers are currently in 4th place in the Eastern Conference and are 38-23.