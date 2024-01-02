Emotional Rashard Mendenhall Tries To Justify Anti-White Rant

Videos by OutKick

Last month, former Steeler running back Rashard Mendenhall called for the NFL to segregate the Pro Bowl to prove black players are superior to white players.

He also urged white people to stop commenting on football, saying they don’t understand “de game.”

His post was racist. Whenever you argue that one race is inferior to the other, your argument is, by definition, racist.

Yet Mendenhall defended his comments on a podcast with ESPN analyst Ryan Clark over the weekend.

Mendenhall claims he was in a state of distress when he posted the tweet. He attributed his “abuse” to social media users reminding him that he cost the Steelers the Super Bowl in 2011 after fumbling the ball in the fourth quarter.

“I will go out there and say this: I don’t know if there is a more attacked player in the modern era than me. Because of a single play from a single game,” Mendenhall told Clark.

“When someone says ‘fumble’ to me, they’re intentionally trying to hurt me.”

Speaking out & addressing his recent tweet about “black vs white” team in NFL, @R_Mendenhall shares how he got to that point & never intended to use his black + white brothers as pawns in his own struggle to get out a msg stemming from 10+ yrs of pain https://t.co/8LzK5ocImP pic.twitter.com/J015akhJdx — Pivot Podcast (@thepivot) December 29, 2023

You are probably wondering what critics reminding Mendenhall of his fumble has to do with white people or segregation.

We also wondered about that.

Mendenhall blames white people for the criticism he receives for the fumble. However, white people are not the only users online reminding him he cost his team a Super Bowl victory.

That would be impossible.

In fact, a quick search on X proves Mendenhall’s detractors are of all skin colors. They are not just white.

So, why does he only blame white people?

It would appear that white people remind him of Clay Matthews, the white player who caused the fumble.

Here’s the play:

Super Bowl XLV



On the first play of the fourth quarter with the #Packers holding a slim four-point lead, a jarring Clay Matthews-and-Ryan Pickett hit forces #Steelers RB Rashard Mendenhall to fumble in Green Bay territory, recovered by the Packers' Desmond Bishop.



OTD in 2011 pic.twitter.com/NZCxED0uil — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) February 7, 2023

See, Mendenhall already established that he considers white players inferior to black players. Thus, it must haunt him that a white man caused his most embarrassing moment as a player.

Hence his Pro Bowl proposal to prove Team Black is better.

Now, it’s unclear if Mendenhall had a problem with white people prior to the fumble. Either way, he clearly has a problem with white people now.

And he tries to justify his racially charged view of white people by pretending his detractors, who he says are aiming to “harm” him, are exclusively white.

Mendenhall is lying to himself.

A more honest and respected host would have challenged Mendenhall on his claim that white people are to blame for the criticism he receives.

Unfortunately, Ryan Clark — who refused to appear on ESPN with Sage Steele because she’s a conservative — opted not to challenge his former teammate.

OutKick reached out to Clark for comment. He did not respond via text or answer our call. We hope he changes his mind.

Ultimately, Rashard Mendenhall is not a victim. He is a perpetrator of racist rhetoric.

Oh, and he’s not the “most attacked player in the modern era.” That would be Aaron Rodgers, a white player.