Emmitt Smith Nearly Played Final Season For AFC Contender

Emmitt Smith played his entire NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, except, of course, for the two seasons he didn’t. Instead, he played for the Arizona Cardinals in 2003 and 2004.

But as it turns out, there was a chance that Smith could’ve suited up for one final season with another team: the Buffalo Bills.

Smith played his last game Jan. 2, 2005.

“And I think right then and there I closed that chapter. I walked off, took my jersey off, shoes off, walked to the edge of the Sun Devil Stadium, turned around, looked around, took a deep breath, waved to everybody and walked down the tunnel,” Smith told ESPN.

“And I knew right then and there that was it.”

Emmitt Smith played the last two seasons of his storied NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The Bills Tried To Coax Smith To Buffalo

While Smith knew he was done, other teams figured it was worth a shot to see if they could get him to agree to play one more season.

Smith told ESPN that he got a call while on the golf course from his agent, Eugene Parker, who said the Bills were interested in signing him.

They have had a number they were willing to offer Smith, but he says he knew he had no intentions of playing in the NFL again.

“I said, ‘You know, Gene, I’m done, bro. I’m going home. I’m not going to move my family, have my family chase my career and me chasing after something that I already know is behind me,'” he said.

Smith said it was time for him to move on to something else.

“I’m going back to Dallas and get started on my next phase of my life.”

Just a few days later, Smith announced his official retirement from professional football.

Who knows, had he decided to play in Buffalo, Smith could’ve helped the team finish with a better record than they did in 2005. They went 5-11, with Willis McGahee handling most of the carries.

