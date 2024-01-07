Emmanuel Acho Thinks Bears Can’t Be Trusted With More First Round Picks

Videos by OutKick

The Chicago Bears have a bit of a dilemma on their hands, and Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho believes he knows how they should handle it. And while his ultimate strategy may in fact make sense, it’s the reasoning behind it that’s both hilarious and illustrative of the lack of trust in the Bears’ front office.

As holders of the first overall pick, the Bears face a choice in the coming months whether to commit to Justin Fields as their longterm quarterback, or to draft USC Trojans star Caleb Williams. There are good arguments to be made on both sides. Williams could be a game changer on offense, on the one hand. But on the other hand, the Bears could command a significant picks return that would strengthen them at other positions.

Well, if they use those picks wisely, that is. And Emmanuel Acho doesn’t believe they can.

“It’s easier to hit on one player, in Caleb Williams,” Acho said, “then it is to hit on four players.”

“If you’re talking about trading that number one overall pick for all these other picks, now you gotta hope that Marvin Harrison hit, then you gotta hope that the tackle you draft hit, then you gotta hope that the other pass rusher hit, as opposed to simply hoping that Caleb hits. It’s easier in my mind to simply hit on Caleb Williams than it is to pray that you hit on three or four other picks, not to mention you can always trade Justin Fields for a second or third round pick.”

Y’all wanna hear the WORSE reason on why to trade Fields and take Williams yet?



Emmanuel Acho thinks the Bears should draft Williams bc they might get TOO MANY first round draft picks w a trade and in doing so more chances to “miss”.



Can’t make this stuff up. 😂 #DaBears pic.twitter.com/UIUvNrfFCX — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) January 6, 2024

LOS ANGELES – USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams paces the sidelines during a 38-20 loss to UCLA at the LA Memorial Coliseum on November 18, 2023.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Emmanuel Acho Wants Bears To Commit To Caleb Williams

Acho didn’t specifically call the Bears’ front office out by name. But it’s fairly clear that he believes they won’t necessarily hit on three or four picks later in the draft.

The issue is, as he correctly identifies, the Bears effectively made that trade last year with the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers then took Bryce Young as their quarterback of the future, and while Young doesn’t quite have the hype and expectations of Caleb Williams, he was widely viewed as the best available player. A year later, Young looks deeply unimpressive and the Panthers are the worst team in the NFL.

Had the Bears kept that pick and taken Young, like Acho wants them to do this year with Williams, they’d be where the Panthers are now; wondering if they made a big mistake and sacrificed their opportunity to draft the following year’s best QB.

He might be right, taking Williams may be the “safer” choice. And Fields after 37 career starts hasn’t looked like a game-changing player for Chicago. But if they do make a trade and take more help on the offensive line or add Marvin Harrison at wide receiver, maybe Fields takes a step forward.

Acho’s reasoning might have some justification behind it, but it certainly doesn’t put much faith in the Bears front office. And to be fair, that lack of faith might be very much warranted.