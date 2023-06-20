Emma Watson Roasted Over Outfit Choice That Resembles A Shower Curtain

Videos by OutKick

Emma Watson opted for a very interesting outfit choice to promote her gin.

The former “Harry Potter” star has taken a step back from acting for awhile, but that doesn’t mean she’s out of the public eye.

In fact, the opposite is true. She’s big in activism, which includes publicly undercutting the woman who made her rich, and recently launched Renais Gin with her brother Alex.

Emma Watson started a gin brand with her brother. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

The popular actress makes a weird outfit choice.

While Emma Watson might be a well-known acting talent who has been very successful, her marketing skills could use a refresher.

The woman famous for playing Hermione Granger in eight “Harry Potter” films shared an Instagram promo for her gin brand and wore an outfit that is, honestly, mind-boggling.

It doesn’t make sense how it’s even holding up on her body and it also resembles a shower curtain. A big swing and a miss.

Emma Watson’s fans are very confused by her outfit.

Don’t feel bad if you’re confused. Many of her Instagram followers also had no idea what she was wearing or how it worked.

Seriously, what is holding her outfit up and why does it look like a shower curtain? That’s a question people wanted answered. Those same people did a little Watson roasting too.

See, anyone reading this who is utterly confused is definitely not alone. Now, don’t take this as me being anti-Watson.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Watson is viewed as the GOAT for anyone who loves “Harry Potter.” She played a major role in bringing the legendary saga from J.K. Rowling to life, along with Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe.

Yet, if you promote gin (who drinks gin these days?) wearing something that I could have pulled out of my bathroom and do it in a fashion that defies physics, you’re going to get roasted.

Emma Watson roasted over outfit choice. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

However, the bold/bizarre outfit choice doesn’t do anything to erase the fact she used to be one of the most popular talents in the world when she was still acting.

All the “Harry Potter” films are currently on HBO. It might be time to fire up another annual marathon.

In the meantime, Watson should dial it back just a bit with her outfit choices for her gin promo. No need to get risky. Just block and tackle. Just focus on blocking and tackling.