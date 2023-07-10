Emma Gretzky, Wayne’s Other Daughter, Should Be On Your Radar

Videos by OutKick

Is Emma Gretzky ready to be an Internet star like her older sister?

Wayne Gretzky’s youngest daughter, SMU tennis player Emma, fired up Instagram over the weekend to dump out bikini content from Idaho where the Gretzky family summers, and instantly fueled speculation whether the 20-year-old is ready for social media stardom.

While big sister Paulina Gretzky has over one million Instagram followers without even trying, Emma Gretzky, who rarely posts new content on the social media app, has just under 25k followers and hasn’t seemed interested in building much of a following.

Does Saturday’s content change the game?

The name recognition is there. There’s the ’99’ side tat just like her big sister. There’s the novelty of being the Gretzky daughter few people knew existed. There’s the novelty of being Paulina’s sister. There’s the pedigree passed down by mom, Janet.

But the question remains: Does Emma Gretzky have the drive to get to a level like where Paulina was in her early 20s? Paulina, now 34, was running hot in her early 20s, especially in 2013 when she starred in Grown Ups 2 where she played the role of Daisy, a college sorority girl.

It’s all going to come down to content production for Emma. Going viral isn’t the question. That’s easy. The hard part is the content game. The day in and day out hustle to keep the algorithm fueled.

Could Emma Gretzky be the Olivia Dunne of the college tennis scene? Easily.

She has just 1,800 TikTok followers. There’s nowhere to go but up from here.