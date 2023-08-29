Eminem Sends Vivek Ramaswamy Cease And Desist For Rapping ‘Lose Yourself’ On Campaign Trail

Videos by OutKick

Eminem reportedly sent Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy a cease and desist letter demanding he stop rapping his songs on the campaign trail.

Earlier in August, Ramaswamy performed Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” onstage at the Iowa State Fair. And to be honest, he didn’t embarrass himself:

Vivek raps to Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” (he told Gov. Reynolds it’s his favorite walk-out song) after his fair side chat here in Iowa: pic.twitter.com/wQTnb41CVd — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 12, 2023

But according to the Daily Mail, the performance irked the rapper.

“Rapper Eminem has objected to Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy using his music on the campaign trail,” the outlet reports. “

“A representative for the music licenser BMI informed Ramaswamy’s campaign earlier this month the candidate can no longer use Eminem’s music.”

The letter further states that BMI will “consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto.”

Eminem means business.

The rapper is no longer the carefree soul he was during the heights of his rap career. It’s hard to fathom the artist behind The Marshall Mathers LP (2000) and The Eminem Show (2002) would care enough about a candidate rapping his song to call upon his lawyers.

Yet he has become more melodramatic and bitter over the last decade.

Perhaps the less-than-stellar sales of his last two albums, Kamikaze (2018) and Music to Be Murdered By (2020), have contributed to his unhappiness.

(Yes, Eminem still releases new music.)

Eminem has also become increasingly political. At Super Bowl 50, he appeared on stage during halftime and took a knee. Fans interpreted the gesture as a nod of support to Colin Kaepernick’s protest against polling in America.

As former UFC fighter and commentator Jake Shields posted on X, “Eminem has turned into such a dork that he makes Vivek look cool.”

Ramaswamy’s campaign responded to the cease and desist letter, joking “Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose. To the American people’s chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real slim shady.”

Vivek Ramaswamy also responded to the letter in jest:

Will The REAL Slim Shady Please Stand Up? He didn’t just say what I think he did, did he? @Eminem 😅 https://t.co/iOOuG6SU2D — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 28, 2023

