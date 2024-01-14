Eminem Pleads With Matthew Stafford To Let Lions Win Playoff Game Against Rams

Videos by OutKick

Eminem has a simple request for Matthew Stafford on Sunday: Lose the game.

In a video posted by NBC’s Sunday Night Football, the superstar rapper pleaded with the Los Angeles Rams quarterback to give the poor Lions a break.

“Can you just let us have this one? Just this one?” he asked, while wearing a Barry Sanders hoodie.

A message for Matthew Stafford from @Eminem. pic.twitter.com/LJO3np0xSw — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024

On Sunday night, Stafford will make his return to Ford Field for the first time since becoming a Los Angeles Ram. It’s the Lions’ first home playoff game in 30 years, and they’re hoping to get their first postseason win since 1992.

Stafford spent 12 years in Detroit, where he was a Pro Bowler and led the Lions to the playoffs three times. He was traded to L.A. in 2021, and he won Super Bowl LVI that same season.

In fact, Eminem performed at the halftime show — alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

“Stafford, what’d I say? You owe me this favor bro,” the 15-time Grammy winner begged. “I was there for you when you won it. I was right there. I rapped for you, Stafford! Bro, I rapped for you!”

Raised in Detroit, Eminem is a Lions super fan.

And he was so excited when they clinched the NFC North last month that he forgot how to tweet.

WE did it dammit still figuring out how 2 use this thing — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 24, 2023

Meanwhile, Stafford says he’s excited for his return to the Motor City — even though some fans are trying to ban his throwback jersey from the stadium.

“It will be fun to see some of the people that I haven’t seen in a while, that I know are still around the building,’ Stafford said, via ESPN. “And obviously it’ll be a different scenario and won’t be wearing their colors. But still, appreciate so many of the people there that gave me my start in this league and took care of me for 12 years, too.”

The NFC Wild Card matchup kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. And don’t be surprised if Eminem shows up.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.