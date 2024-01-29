Eminem Disses 49ers Fans With Double Birds At Levi’s Stadium

Videos by OutKick

The tables quickly turned for rapper Eminem after he started a beef Sunday with 49ers fans.

Wearing his finest Lions merch, the pride of Detroit and 51-year-old rapper showed up to Levi’s Stadium and hit the San Francisco 49ers with the double birds.

From his suite, Eminem shot both middle fingers out — full extension — for the ravenous pit of 49ers fans hating on his hometown Lions.

‘Em’ had his claws out for the passionate Bay Area bunch, and the fight lasted all evening between the parties.

.@Eminem at the game today. Full on mood! pic.twitter.com/LXV2BcGWRr — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) January 29, 2024

Detroit took a 21-7 lead into halftime, giving Eminem plenty of ammunition against the San Fran fans.

But the tables turned in the second half after Slim Shady poked the bear. Whether it was a self-inflicted collapse or a resurgence by the Niners, the Lions allowed 27 unanswered points from Brock Purdy and the offense.

Jake Moody completed two field goals (43, 33); Purdy threw a touchdown; Elijah Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey both ran the ball in for a score.

Detroit scored a late TD but ran out of time, relying on an onside kick secured by 49ers tight end George Kittle.

San Francisco fans had the last laugh. The 49ers won, 34-31.

San Francisco prepares to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII — a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

The clock hits midnight for the Lions and Dan Campbell’s Cinderella story. And Shady will be watching the Super Bowl from home.

Eminem



first half second half pic.twitter.com/3KU1t0NcQy — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 29, 2024

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 14: Former Detroit Lions player Calvin Johnson poses for a photo with Eminem before the Lions home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions beat the Rams 24-23. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)