Eminem Drops New Detroit Lions Hype Video With An Unusual Request For Dan Campbell

Eminem continues to be the face of Detroit Lions fans during the team’s postseason run.

The Lions opened the playoffs with a 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, and it was the team’s first postseason win in more than 30 years.

A franchise that has been beaten and kicked around for generations finally appears to have turned the corner.

Next up is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field this Sunday. Excitement is off the charts, and ticket prices are unbelievably expensive. There’s simply a buzz in the air Detroit fans aren’t used to.

Eminem jokingly asks Dan Campbell to put him in against the Buccaneers.

That includes the famous rapper. He recently released another video amping up the team and fans, but there was a bit of a twist.

The “Lose Yourself” rapper begged head coach Dan Campbell to put him in the game, and poked fun at the officiating disaster that cost Detroit a win against the Cowboys. Let’s not even talk about that further. It’s just going to upset Detroit fans.

Check out the fun video below, and let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Eminem and other fans are fired up!

Do we think the star rapper and other Lions fans are pumped up for Sunday? The answer to that question is yes, and you’re crazy if you think otherwise.

Detroit hosted its first home playoff game in three decades last Sunday against the Rams. It was a wild game, and it’s now time to go back to the well this weekend against Baker Mayfield and the Bucs.

I wrote an entire breakdown of what a tough life I’ve had as a Lions fan and why this run is so important. It’s hard to understand if you’re not a fan of the team, but I pulled back to the curtain to the best of my abilities here.

Also, this video is a great example of why Taylor Swift fans outraged the broadcast showed Eminem without backlash have no idea what they’re talking about.

The man is a HUGE Detroit Lions fan. He didn’t just come out of nowhere to start supporting the team. He lives and breathes Lions football. He’s the kind of man I want on the sidelines with the team.

Eminem jokingly asks Dan Campbell to play him against the Buccaneers. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Sunday afternoon is going to be a hell of a battle at Ford Field, and I think it’s safe to say Eminem will be in attendance. I have chills just thinking about it. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.