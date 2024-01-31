Eminem Sends Awesome Tweet About The Detroit Lions, OC Staying

Videos by OutKick

Eminem is fired up about the future of the Detroit Lions.

The rap superstar has been a massive Lions fan his entire life, and was a big part of the momentum around the team’s playoff run.

He was even in attendance in San Francisco to watch the Lions blow a 17-point lead. It was heartbreaking, but the man is committed to the franchise.

Eminem is just like other Lions fans. A man who has suffered so much and is ready to finally be great. The team fell short of its ultimate goal this year, but that hasn’t stopped him from being amped for the future.

Detroit blows 17 point lead. No, my enemies will not see me cry.



RAPID REACTION: pic.twitter.com/GAwsa3BTrx — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 29, 2024

Eminem juices up the Lions after disappointing loss to the 49ers.

He fired off an awesome tweet late Tuesday afternoon after news broke that OC Ben Johnson is staying, and joked he will “stop recording” a diss track about the team’s offensive genius.

The “Lose Yourself” rapper then made it clear he’s still all in on Dan Campbell and the future is bright.

“I promise you I WILL get us to the Super Bowl,” he proudly proclaimed on X. I hope so, Eminem. I hope so.

Guess I should stop recording this diss track..!! Lol!! @ Ben Johnson Thank you for staying!!! We can't break this team up ESPECIALLY since I'M on it!!! Coach Campbell we love you bro!!! Let's run it back next year!!…I'm READY!!!! I promise you I WILL get us to the super… — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 30, 2024

I think it’s safe to say Eminem speaks for a lot of Detroit fans. Was Sunday absolutely gutting and brutal?

No question about it. Anyone who says otherwise is simply lying. Lions fans could taste the Super Bowl.

I was having visions of blackjack at the Wynn the Saturday before the Super Bowl before watching the Lions lift the Lombardi Trophy.

SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 28: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions celebrates during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Yet, it wasn’t meant to be as Lions fans had to watch Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers storm back from a 17-point deficit. Some might sit back and simply say, “It’s the same old Lions.”

Eminem isn’t doing that. He can see the future is bright, and he’s absolutely correct. Ben Johnson returning is HUGE for the Lions moving into next season.

Add in the fact that the core is staying together at a minimum, and there’s plenty to be excited about in Detroit.

I would have loved to hear his (joking) diss track about Ben Johnson. I bet it would have been fire. Good thing fans will never find out. Now, it’s all about next season. Let me know your thoughts on the Lions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.