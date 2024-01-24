Emily Ratajkowski Returns To Her Roots, Appears In Travis Scott’s New Music Video ‘I Know ?’ In Lingerie

Videos by OutKick

Don’t look now, but Emily Ratajkowski is back in a music video. The return to her roots, if you will, is for Travis Scott’s single I KNOW ?. It dropped on Tuesday and already has 2.4 million views.

Not too bad for a music video in 2024. I’m not going to give all of the credit to the 32-year-old model, some of those views are from those who enjoy Scott’s mumble rap. But I guarantee there were more than a handful of people who heard Ratajkowski was in it and decided to check it out.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

After all, Ratajkowski hasn’t been in a music video since 2016, when she appeared in Russian artist Dima Bilan’s Inseparable. Now I know she was modeling before she hit the music video scene, but her appearance in Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines in the early 2010s, put her on the map.

All she’s done with the attention from Blurred Lines is become one of the most followed models on Instagram with more than 30 million followers. From there she’s launched her own brand, and for the most part, been able to make headlines without appearing in music videos.

But, as Ratajkowski proved on Tuesday, she still has plenty of heat on her fastball. She went up against a 26-year-old model named Anok Yai in the music video.

The two ladies play the lovers of Scott for the fourth single off of his fourth studio album Utopia. It’s the kind of battle that some might shy away from.

Emily Ratajkowski Can Still Bring The Heat

Not Ratajkowski. She embraced the love triangle and showed the rising model the ropes when it comes to the music video game.

She hits the gym during the almost four minute view, appears poolside in a bikini, before rolling around in bed in her lingerie. An absolute clinic from one of the best in the 2010s and beyond.

Scott and Dave Meyers, who directed the video with the rapper, deserve some credit as well here. They could have deviated from the formula that was perfect for this kind of song and they didn’t do that.

They called in a couple of models and let them do their thing. There was absolutelty no need to overcomplicate things here. Do what has always worked and that’s exactly what they did.

And just like that Emily Ratajkowski is back in a music video, you land millions of views, and end up trending on YouTube – even though they hate this kind of video.