Emily Elizabeth Says To Live In The Moment, Bears Fan Falls Off Stripper Pole & George Brett Got Lit Up Over The Weekend

Describe or show me the best bar you’ve been to in the world

I never trust lists like this one from CNBC.

1. What is one thing the best bars should have in common?

2. What makes a bar great?

Could we soon have a Screencaps exotic wood-off?

• Jon H. writes:

I live in the small town of Laurens, SC. I’m a first-time emailer, but a long-time reader of screencaps. My retirement job is working at a sawmill in the nearby crossroads community of Hickory Tavern (mailing address Gray Court, SC which is barely big enough to have a zip code). The sawmill is called M2 Lumber. We mill mostly hardwoods local to the area like red oak, white oak, maple, hickory, pecan, walnut, sweetgum, etc.

We mill our own wood to sell (both live edge and dimensional), we mill wood for customers, we sell wood, we dry wood in our vacuum kiln, we plane wood, we flatten wood on a CNC machine, and we (mostly our owner) build really high-quality custom furniture. Our owner is 38-year-old Matt Morgan (thus the name M2 Lumber), and he is busting it every day trying to build his business and make a go of it. He’s one of the hardest-working people I’ve ever met. Our other staff includes 3 retired guys ages 60 (me), 72 and 93! We also have a young 20-something guy who is learning from the rest of us how to be a good, solid worker.

The reason I’m writing is that Matt is a big Instagram user, and he posts multiple things on Instagram most every day. He features things going on around the sawmill, interesting woodworking tips, furniture he’s building, etc. I think he does it in an entertaining fashion, too. I’m not a social media user at all other than reading screencaps every day, so I don’t know how to send you a sample. When you have a moment (probably rarely happens based on what I read about your life on screencaps), please navigate over to “M2 Lumber” on Instagram and see if you find any screencaps-worthy material.

Finally, I know one of your Screencaps readers is in the exotic wood business, and we do that too! Matt sells several different types of wood from Africa and Costa Rica. Monkey Pod, Parota, Zebra wood, Purple Heart, etc. The Monkey Pod and Parota slabs are 3″ thick, 7 to 11 feet long, and 3 to 5 feet wide and very heavy!

Anyway, thank you for working hard to build and grow an online community for people who like to work and don’t mind doing hard things!

Lions fan had a rough Sunday

• Anonymous in Tennessee writes:

Today I’m spending time at my dads. No golf today, just two dudes hanging out watching football while we do some tinkering around the house. RedZone is on. And I’m already fired up about how RIGHT I am about how they are setting me up to get broken in half. It’s already 7-0 after each team had possession.

1:47 PM – Ravens up 21-0 now. I am sick to my stomach because of the attached where I financially committed to attend the Thanksgiving day game despite my better judgment. Sent $600 to my cousin to cover two tickets, parking pass, and all the tailgating incidentals as he lives local and will bring all the beer, food, etc.

1:56 PM – Turning it off. I have to crawl down into the cellar (house is 100+ years old) and find the shut-off valve for the outdoor water spigots as we get ready for winter (mild usually but still the occasional arctic blast here.) Time to run to Lowe’s to pick up some other materials to do some projects around the house. [expletive expletive expletive Lions expletive expletive same old losers]

I will never again fall for any Lions hype until they win something meaningful. As I’ve said before – THE LIONS HAVE WON ONLY ONE PLAYOFF GAME IN MY LIFE AND I HAVE KIDS WHO GRADUATED FROM COLLEGE!!!!

Kinsey:

This is where I have to step in and remind Anonymous in Tennessee that his Lions (5-2) still have a 93% probability of making the playoffs and a 17% probability of playing in the Super Bowl. I need you to look at the NFC North and realize that the Lions should have it clinched by the beginning of December which will give them a home playoff game against a team like the Falcons.

This is also where I have to remind Anonymous that the Lions have the 31st hardest remaining schedule; future opponents have a .369 winning %.

The pumpkin spice invasion

• Rob in NC writes:

Hey Joe been a minute…maybe I’m too late to the party but haven’t seen these yet. Local Aldi’s with the wife, she even made a face. Keep it up.

Why not name the evil?

• John from Coronado writes:

I’ve been thinking hard about the evil actions of Hamas, and the apologists who pass it by, many of them American progressives (regressive, in my opinion). And I’m troubled and befuddled by a practice of Outkick, and others.

When these miscreants, chant, and write evil stuff, their names are omitted from press reports about their behavior. I get that they are not reporters, or public persons, but if they sign on to horrible evil posts like that of the Harvard students, or other equally evil screeds, why not put their name out there in public?

I’ve had it with idiots that hide behind Twitter fake names, and such. But if these people will chant it on the street, or put it on signs, then they have made themselves public. And the PUBLIC has a right to know their names. That way we won’t hire them, buy from them, or let our children be around them.

Thanks for letting me vent. And I’ve already joined the Facebook group. It’s about the only good reason to go on Facebook. Now I have to go watch the Hallmark movie….

Kinsey:

Is there actually a full list of names who supported the Harvard letter? I understand there are more than two dozen organizations that signed the letter, but that doesn’t necessarily mean every individual from those organizations agrees with the stance of the letter.

Travel ball tales

• Duncan N. is back with yet another weekend of travel ball highlights

Luckily we are only playing 2 tourneys this fall, now we can relax until spring. Here was today’s schedule:

5:45 wake up

6:30 head to the park

7:45 arrival

9:00 win game 1

11:00 win game 2

7:00 pm championship game started at 7:15

Won the ring, left the park at 9:15, home at 10:30. Again, om a school night

My daughter and I stayed home since it was such a long day, my wife and son are spent!

Here we go again from the NY Times

Are we allowed to chop them up into fine matter or are we required to leave them in full leaf consistency? Please tell us, Times reporter.

BTW, I checked to see if the reporter had any landscaping content on her Twitter page.

Zero.

Show us your yards if you’re going to lecture us on how our yards should look in the fall.

Glorious Sunday in Indy

• Indy Daryl writes:

After a relaxing Saturday, one in which not much besides a long run and watching football was accomplished, finally got off my arse and got to work yesterday. Pretty sure I hadn’t mowed in a month and the garage really needed a good sweep. The kids spent the whole day scootering on the driveway, jumping on the trampoline, and playing some soccer. Man was it a gorgeous day for being productive and outside!

I wasn’t expecting the sunrise vs. sunset debate to go this long, but you guys seem to love this content so I’ll keep it rolling

• Pete S. in Golden, Colorado with the cool outdoor shower writes:

I may be a little late to the game on the sunrise vs. sunset debate because I was back in Wisconsin for sales meetings last week and missed four mornings of ScreenCaps. Missing four mornings of ScreenCaps is worse than missing coffee for four mornings…

Nevertheless, here on Lookout Mountain west of Denver, I lean towards sunrises only because the house faces east. Here is my favorite from last winter:

Thank you for ScreenCaps every morning and I’ll work to not miss four days in a row again.

• Mark in Winter Springs, FL writes:

• Jake in Oregon writes:

Late to the party as usual. My favorite sunset photo. Flock of snow geese against the sun in north dakota (shout out to the guys in Crosby, North Dakota).

That’s it for this random Monday in October. Here’s a dose of reality: We have just one more Saturday of college football left in October. That hit me like a ton of bricks today because November flies by and then the darkness of winter sets in.

Let’s all promise each other to make the most of this final football week in October. It’s going to hit the 70s four times this week, so I’m ready to do my part by busting out the patio TV at least once this week.

Have a great one.

