Ohio State Star WR Emeka Egbuka Stuns Fans With NFL Decision

Ohio State’s football team is shaping up to be another great squad with the return of Emeka Egbuka.

Egbuka is one of the best receivers in all of America, and would likely have found a way to get in the first round of the NFL Draft in April. That would have resulted in millions of dollars in guaranteed cash.

Yet, instead of chasing the money in the NFL, it turns out the star receiver has another year of action in Columbus left in his soul.

“I am returning for my senior year at Ohio State. I’m looking forward to what this new year will behold,” Egbuka announced Thursday morning in an Instagram post with “I’M BACK” slapped in the middle of the graphic.

Emeka Egbuka announces return to Ohio State.

First off, I would love to know what NIL deals Egbuka might have lined up for the 2024 season. You don’t turn down millions in the NFL for another season of college football, unless there’s guaranteed money on the way. While there’s always speculation and rumors first round picks might stick around – see Marvin Harrison Jr. – it doesn’t actually happen all that often.

Egbuka missed time in 2023 with an ankle injury that required surgery, but he was still a vital part of the OSU offense when healthy.

He finished the season with 515 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns this season and 1,151 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns last season. The man is a stud.

Emeka Egbuka will be a major part of the Ohio State offense in 2024. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

The talented receiver will also now be featured even more with Marvin Harrison Jr. going to the NFL. The other super important thing for OSU fans is the Buckeyes are getting absolutely reloaded ahead of the 2024 campaign.

TreVeyon Henderson’s fate is uncertain, but right now, Ohio State has Kansas State transfer Will Howard at QB, Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins at RB, Emeka Egbuka slotted in at WR and that’s a hell of a core offense.

Emeka Egbuka announces he’s returning to Ohio State for the 2024 season. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Just when some fans had completely written off Ryan Day, the Ohio State coach didn’t rebuild for 2024. He pulled out the magazine and simply reloaded. That’s great news for OSU fans and bad news for the rest of the B1G. All that’s left is to beat Michigan. Let me know what you think of Ohio State’s outlook for next season at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.