Email From Michigan President To Big Ten Commissioner Leaked: ‘Due Process Matters’

Anyone wanna read a novel of a letter penned by Michigan president Santa J. Ono to Big Ten commissioner Tony Pettiti in the wake of the ongoing sign-stealing scandal?

Well, you’re in luck — because the internet is undefeated and it’s been leaked.

The below letter, obtained by Chris Balas of The Wolverine, was written to Pettiti yesterday ahead of Michigan’s meeting with the Big Ten on Friday.

Settle in.

Dear Tony,

“I look forward to our meeting and am writing now to share some of my deeply held beliefs, which I hope can inform our conversation and guide what we do next.

“None of us wants to be in this situation. The University of Michigan takes its compliance obligations seriously. We are committed to ethics, integrity, and fair play. It is at our core and always will be. And that is why I am so deeply concerned about the allegations.



“We are fully cooperating with the NCAA in its investigation, as it seeks to separate the facts from irresponsible speculation seen in much of the public and social media discourse.“

Here’s the full letter:

University of Michigan President Santa Ono letter to Big Ten.



Michigan president asks Big Ten commissioner for due process

A lot to digest there. Bottom line? In the word’s of Walter White — tread lightly!

OK, not really. But sort. Ono does say “the best course of action,” which is literally word-for-word what Walter White says in that famous Breaking Bad scene.

The actual bottom line, though, seems to be due process. That’s pretty much the basis of the entire chapter you just read. Let everything play out, and don’t bend the knee to the outside pressure.

Whether or not Pettiti listens will likely be determined in the next few days. The way things are snowballing right now in Ann Arbor, though, certainly make it seem like some sort of punishment is coming.

The Wolverines, meanwhile, face Purdue in a few hours. The Big House will be ROWDY. Can’t wait.