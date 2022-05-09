Elon’s Mother, Maye Musk, Responds To NYT Hit Piece Accusing Son of ‘White Privilege’

The New York Times had yet another knee-jerk reaction to Elon Musk’s recent acquisition of Twitter.

Last week, the publication released an article that accused Musk of having an upbringing influenced by misinformation, anti-Black propaganda and white privilege.

The story was scathing in its interpretation of Musk, which drove Elon’s mother — Maye Musk — to respond with her side of the story.

Maye recalled the guidelines of society in South Africa established by government overreach, which considered opposition to apartheid as a punishable offense — presenting the difficult reality of Elon’s upbringing over the calloused story by the Times.

She quoted the story on Twitter and compared the upbringing to Russia’s current regime — whose government prohibits any support for Ukraine during Vladimir Putin’s ongoing siege.

In South Africa, if you publicly opposed apartheid, you went to jail. In Russia, if you publicly oppose the war, you go to jail. @nytimes are you going to blame children for decisions made by governments? #StopTheWar 🇺🇦 https://t.co/4wJt1ui0st — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) May 5, 2022

Elon Musk continues to be a figure of contention after purchasing Twitter for roughly $44 billion on April 14.

