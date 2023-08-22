Elon Musk Wants To Remove ‘Blocking’ on Twitter/X, A Huge Loss For Crying Wokes | Alejandro Avila

Videos by OutKick

Elon Musk is thinking of removing the ‘block’ function on X.

And the loudest pushback expectedly comes from woke crybabies that champion the ‘block’ feature to shelter themselves from differing opinions.

Fragile Wokes Fighting To Keep ‘Blocking’ Feature

‘Blocking’ has served as a true infringement on critical discussion and free speech in the age of social media.

So if Elon is purely thinking of opening up the public forum, removing the ‘block’ feature is undoubtedly a positive step toward that goal.

Just imagine if, back in the 70s, Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert disagreed with each other on a movie and out of vengeance, one decided to block the other on a public forum of opinion.

Does that sound like free speech? To go one step further, could they consider themselves thought leaders on any subject if they’re willing to restrict the other’s opinion?

(Keep in mind, champions of the ‘block’ feature include Taylor Lorenz, Jemele Hill, most Hollywood actors and Keith Olbermann. Good company.)

Frankly, ‘blocking’ people is a norm in the new age of social media, relative to the uptick in coddling in which modern-day punditry blankets itself.

While the function is used to restrict abusive tweets, it’s evident that most cases of blocking occur when a user is too thin-skinned to encounter a differing viewpoint, so much so that the mere sight of a challenging thought makes them revel in their cowardice by freely ‘blocking’ another user.

That’s the simple truth: the idea of ‘blocking’ is predicated on cowardly users.

‘DBAP’ Unless You Need To ‘SBAP’

OutKick’s meteoric rise in the sports and opinion spaces comes from a bold decision to immerse our say into an unpopular narrative, understanding that our opinion is strong enough to survive a rebuttal or keep the discussion going.

Our very own Clay Travis understands that getting blocked on social media means you’re doing something right.

See below:

OutKick’s Bobby Burack says, “You can’t have freedom [of speech] without the freedom to be wrong.”

That is correct.

Do we feel the need to hide from any opinions different from our own? Of course not; then we’d get exposed for lacking a backbone.

Differing opinions are okay in this world, and there’s no need to run from them.

Engage; state your point; agree or disagree; then move on.

Can’t Handle The Heat? Put Down The Phone

That notion is lost in the modern world, and it’s no coincidence that it comes at a time in American history when people have veered so far from the truth that “our truth” matters most.

As newer generations learn to idolatrize themselves in an echo chamber of opinion, their tolerance for any pushback suffers. Their capacity to debate critically suffers (i.e., they are not serious thinkers).

In the grand scheme, would you take someone that ‘blocks’ other people seriously?

Like most issues in the modern age of social media, the simplest solution can come from simply putting the phone down.

If you have to block someone on social media, the question becomes whether that person should even be on the forum — thwarted by their fragile ego.

People must possess the bravery to engage with others. It’s an American quality of life in this nation and worth the risk.

Any person abandoning the need for differing viewpoints is another casualty of groupthink — possible on both ends of the political spectrum.

A good discussion always accounts for more than one opinion; otherwise, you have the opinion of a sole individual, which is usually the basis of a cult.

As for whether the ‘blocking’ feature will be removed, we’ll have to wait and see.

The wokes are doing their utmost to defend the feature as a necessity for social media; but a necessity it is not.

Open up the forum, Elon; it’s time to remove ‘blocking’ and stick it to the cowards.