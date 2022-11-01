Elon Musk Unveils $8 Monthly Plan To Verify Users

Elon Musk tweeted his plans for a revamped Twitter Blue program on Tuesday that would allow users to buy the coveted blue-check mark.

Musk plans to charge users $8 a month for the service, which would also include priority in engagement and the ability to post longer videos among other perks.

Chief Twit went into detail:

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.



Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

You will also get:

– Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam

– Ability to post long video & audio

– Half as many ads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

“There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians,” he adds.

The current Twitter Blue service costs $4.99 a month but does not include an option for verification. Blue, right now, offers the ability to read ad-free articles, edit tweets, and set an NFT as your profile picture.

Note: Musk will remove the ad-free article feature this week, according to the Verge.

A report earlier this week stated that Musk discussed the idea internally of charging users $20 a month to keep their blue-check. The $ 8-a-month plan suggests Twitter settled on a more reasonable fee.

In either scenario, Musk’s intentions are to reduce reliance on advertising revenue.

“We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers,” Musk tweeted back at author Stephen King who threatened to quit Twitter over rumors of changes. We hope King and his fellow elites follow through with their threat.

Musk expressed that he wants to work with creators who are making money from Twitter via the promotion of article links, podcasts, and videos.

[Twitter Blue] will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators,” Musk tweeted.

Of the many errors that previous management committed, the inability to monetize Twitter’s hundreds of millions of users ranks among the top.

The Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator, as his bio calls him, seeks to reverse that conundrum. As well as create a haven for free speech.

How much is a blue-check worth to you?