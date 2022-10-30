Elon Musk To Institute Mass Layoffs At Twitter

Elon Musk is taking no prisoners after his purchase of Twitter, laying off the company’s former CEO, CFO and the former chief censorship advocate.

He’s also provided the most important service anyone’s ever provided the internet by upsetting the legion of woke blue check Twitter personalities that are terminally online.

READ: A WOKE MELTDOWN: BLUE CHECKS RESPOND TO ELON MUSK’S BUYING TWITTER

But a new report from the New York Post says that Musk will almost assuredly be making more people upset, as he’s expected to imminently start mass layoffs at the company.

BERLIN, GERMANY DECEMBER 01: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Award 2020 on December 01, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Hannibal Hanschke-Pool/Getty Images)

The potential layoffs have attracted a significant amount of media attention since most media members share the political ideologies of Twitter employees.

But it’s almost certainly a necessity to help the social media company’s finances, as Twitter has grown to 7,500 employees, according to the Post.

Musk has also pledged to change the site’s ”content moderation” policies to become more aligned with free speech principles.

That hasn’t gone over well with Twitter veterans, who have long enjoyed the ability to censor those they disagree with.

He’s also signaled his intention to reinstate accounts that have been previously banned, opening the door for satire accounts like The Babylon Bee, and perhaps the potential return of former President Donald Trump.

Musk has been the Chief Twit for just a few days, but he’s already making major changes to the company’s policies, workforce and future.

The next months and years will almost certainly have many more surprises in store.