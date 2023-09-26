Elon Musk To Head To Border To See Migrant Crisis Firsthand

Videos by OutKick

Elon Musk plans to visit the Texas – Mexican border in the coming days to see firsthand how bad the migrant crisis is.

Responding to a video of drone footage capturing hundreds of people literally on the tops of trains and tankers that were heading from Mexico to Eagle Pass, Texas, the X CEO said that the serious situation has gone from bad to worse.

I spoke with Rep Tony Gonzales tonight – he confirmed that it is a serious issue.



They are being overwhelmed by unprecedented numbers – just hit an all-time high and still growing!



Am going to visit Eagle Pass later this week to see what’s going on for myself. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2023

ELON TO VISIT BORDER IN COMING DAYS

Musk openly sharing his experiences on the border could be the Democrats’ biggest problem ahead of this year’s election. Despite backlash against the X platform, there’s no doubt that it still runs all of social media these days. (Its’ main competitor Meta Threads has been a colossal failure)

Musk is also a market mover and still one of the most popular people in the country and on the face of the Earth. If he starts showing unedited, real video and stories of what is exactly going on with the border, that could smell a major problem for Democrats as even the mainstream media won’t be able to ignore what he says about his border experience.

This is a severe crisis https://t.co/9JHpAQX2ma — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2023

MUSK HAS BEEN HIGHLY VOCAL ABOUT MIGRANT CRISIS

“This is a severe crisis,” Musk wrote while tweeting a video of absolute chaos in Staten Island after local residents were confronted by mass numbers of NYPD officers after they tried blocking migrant buses from dropping more people off in the city.

His latest tweet was just one of multiple that he has sent out in recent days about the ongoing crisis.

As I’ve written time and time again, we know that America was built by immigrants. And yes, it’s important to still be a safe haven for those that need to escape tyranny and oppression. But it needs to be done in a realistic, sustainable way. And what we are seeing now with the sheer hundreds of thousands of people coming across the border – the overwhelming majority with no idea about their background or their intentions – is just not feasible.

In 2023 alone, over 160 migrants that were on the terrorist watch list were caught trying to cross the U.S.-Mexican border, and that’s only those we were able to apprehend!

President Biden’s deliberate refusal to do something about the border or to figure out a solution in the guise of scoring political points is actually starting to backfire. New York City and Chicago for example – two heavily liberal run cities – are now facing a very serious situation that is turning their own party members against them. Suddenly, party loyalty doesn’t matter when a parent’s children are losing youth soccer and football fields in order to house the migrants. Just yesterday, New York Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul deployed the National Guard to deal with the ongoing migrant crisis.

Musk’s visit to the border couldn’t come at a more important time.