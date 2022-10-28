Elon Musk To Form ‘Moderation Council’ To Reinstate Suspended Accounts

Chief Twit Elon Musk is forming a “moderation council” to determine which accounts Twitter shall reinstate.

Musk says Twitter will not unban any currently suspended accounts until the council convenes. He announced the news, of course, on Twitter Friday:

Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.



No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

On Thursday, advertisers threatened to boycott Twitter in the scenario Musk reinstates former president Donald Trump.

Musk responded in a letter stating the following:

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.

“That said, Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.”

Trump has since told Fox Business he wishes Musk well but plans to remain on Truth Social. That said, Trump would not confirm that he’d oppose returning to Twitter at some point.

In May, Musk supported reinstating Trump. He called the decision to ban him from Twitter “morally bad” and “foolish in the extreme.”

But will the council say?

Elon Musk to form a “moderation council” to reinstate suspended accounts.

Other notable accounts the council could discuss reinstating include Alex Jones, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), Roger Stone, Laura Loomer, and Steve Bannon.

Regardless of the council’s members and subsequent rulings, Twitter users ought to appreciate the transparency. Musk also vows to be open about the inner workings of the omnipotent algorithm that dictates content visibility — a tool previous management hid from public knowledge.

In the meantime, woke liberals continue to melt down in great rage over Elon Musk’s plan to support free speech on the internet. You can follow the Woke Off here.