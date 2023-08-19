Elon Musk Surprisingly Seems To Signal Support For Vivek Ramaswamy

Videos by OutKick

Elon Musk has repeatedly signaled his support for free speech and other right wing values throughout the start of the 2024 election cycle.

Now the 52-year-old head of Tesla and X (formerly Twitter) has seemingly signaled some surprising support for a prospective Republican presidential candidate even after hosting the campaign launch announcement for Ron DeSantis on Twitter.

Vivek Ramaswamy has seemingly gained some momentum in recent weeks, hitting the campaign trail and gaining in some polls. And Musk has apparently noticed.

Ramaswamy posted recently with the headline: “TRUTH.” And a list of beliefs he professes to believe.

“God is real.” “There are two genders.” “Human flourishing requires fossil fuels.” “Reverse racism is racism.” “An open border is no border.” “Parents determine the education of their children.” “The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to mankind.” “Capitalism lifts people up from poverty.” “There are three branches of the U.S. government, not four.” “The U.S. Constitution is the strongest guarantor of freedoms in history.”

Musk reposted it, adding “He states his beliefs clearly.”

He states his beliefs clearly. https://t.co/SjpuXLCFpo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023

That post comes on the heels of another on Thursday where Musk described him as a “very promising candidate.”

It’s a surprising amount of support for one of the race’s less well known candidates.

Elon Musk Helped Launch DeSantis Campaign

Musk helped orchestrate the launch of the Ron DeSantis presidential campaign on Twitter, hosting a “spaces” event with the Florida governor.

That event was so popular it resulted in multiple crashes due to overcrowding.

Do these posts indicate some changing allegiances?

Musk is hugely influential, with a massive following and even more massive reach. Virtually everything he does makes news to some extent, with media following his every move.

For a candidate like Ramaswamy who needs all the exposure he can get, Musk’s posts can’t hurt. And given Ramaswamy’s “truths” are popular on the right, it’s even more indication that the Tesla CEO’s move right continues.