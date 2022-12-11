Elon Musk Shares Pronouns on Twitter, and They Are Spectacular

Elon Musk gets it.

Fresh off of releasing the fourth installment of the Twitter Files on the decision to ban Donald Trump, Musk did it again.

Many Twitter users have added the usual array of pronouns to their bios; he/him, she/her. Elon Musk though, just posted the best possible configuration.

“Prosecute/Fauci.”

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

Yes, this is real and it is spectacular.

Elon Musk apparently has the same low opinion of Dr. Fauci as anyone who’s paid attention to his endless misinformation and dangerous activism.

Elon Musk is calling out Dr. Anthony Fauci

Musk Justified in Criticism of Fauci

Fauci has repeatedly misled to the American people about the efficacy of masks, lockdowns, school closures and many other policies.

Musk even shared a hilarious meme on Fauci’s lockdown obsession.

He’s advocated for nearly endless universal masking, despite the fact that masks do not work.

He said schools should close, harming millions of children because hapless, cowardly administrators listened to his advice.

Fauci also inaccurately claimed that the vaccines would slow the spread of the virus, meaning that it was no longer a personal choice.

Politicians, school administrators and other local officials listened to his misinformation, leading to the proliferation of vaccine passports and mandates.

He criticized states like Florida for reopening, saying it was risky and dangerous and would likely fail.

Then ignored that the ensuing results completely proved him wrong.

Fauci also publicly dismissed the potential for a lab leak origin of COVID, obscuring his agency’s role in funding potentially dangerous research.

It’s not clear which of his many mistakes led Musk to announce these outstanding pronouns. But there are almost too many choices.

This is almost certain to infuriate major media outlets, who worship at the altar of Fauci. That alone makes it the greatest pronoun announcement ever.