Elon Musk Searching For Twitter CEO, Plans To Step Down

Elon Musk tweeted that he is actively looking for a Twitter CEO and plans to step down immediately upon the hire.

Musk posted the message Tuesday below a Sunday poll in which he asked users if he should resign as head of the platform. 57.5% of respondents voted “Yes.”

Chief Twit vowed to abide by the poll results:

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

What’s unclear is how long Musk would have stayed in charge of Twitter had users voted him to stay. Earlier Tuesday, CNBC reported that Musk’s search for a CEO began before he posted the poll on Sunday.

The report is consistent with Elon Musk’s previous comments. In November, he said he had no intention to stay on as Twitter CEO long-term.

“I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time,” Musk said in a court hearing over a Tesla business dispute. “I frankly don’t want to be the CEO of any company.”

A prevailing #VoteNo may not have mattered.

Successor

One would assume Musk would hire someone to run Twitter with the same philosophy of allowing users to share various opinions, a practice previous management prohibited.

However, Musk suggested Sunday the search was not going accordingly.

“The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive,” he wrote in a tweet. “There is no successor.”

Hard to argue.

Overall, Musk has done a fine job. We explained earlier this week:

“Elon Musk’s takeover has not been without flaws. The verification process, allowing anyone to pay $8 for a blue check, remains clunky. But he has certainly improved the platform.

“He reinstated dubiously-banned accounts, including The Babylon Bee, Dr. Robert Malone and Project Veritas.

“He has allowed users to make executive decisions — from the reinstatement of Trump to the immediate returns of left-wing doxxers to the latest poll.

“Twitter 2.0 bests a social media service that colluded with the government, interfered in a presidential election, shadowbanned accounts for their opinions, and served as an arm for the DNC and FBI — four practices in which Twitter Files show previous ownership engaged.”

Hopefully his successor, whomever that may be, also steers an upward trajectory.