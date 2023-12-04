Elon Musk Roasts Disney For Embracing Woke Values: ‘World’s Biggest Example Of Go Woke, Go Broke’

Videos by OutKick

Elon Musk called out Disney as the best example of what happens when a company embraces the woke agenda.

The X owner took to his own platform to voice his assessment of the once-proud entertainment. I say “once-proud,” because nothing has gone right for the entertainment giant recently.

“Disney has a major content problem. Almost their entire upcoming slate is unwatchable,” Musk wrote. “They are the world’s biggest example of go woke, go broke lol.”

Disney has a major content problem. Almost their entire upcoming slate is unwatchable.



They are the world’s biggest example of go woke, go broke lol. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2023

Musk’s comments come on the heels of Disney CEO Bob Iger’s decision to stop advertising on X after Musk allegedly made an antisemitic comment. His response to Iger’s decision was…well, I’ll just let him say it.

Elon Musk has a message for advertisers trying to blackmail him:



"Go F*ck Yourself"



Share this everywhere!!!pic.twitter.com/xOPLGtmBxm — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) November 29, 2023

Musk, of course, nailed his assessment of Disney. Within the past year, we’ve seen movie after movie and show after show tank hard because fan’s don’t like its product. Whether it be Elemental, any Marvel movie (especially The Marvels), Lightyear, Wish, or Indian Jones and the Dial of Destiny, audiences have largely rejected this company’s product.

Musk Correctly Attributed Disney’s Decline To It’s Love Of Wokeness

Why? Its just like Musk said. Disney went woke, and it went all-in on wokeness.

Most of it has to do with the progressive agendas that Disney pushes through its content. You’ll see at least some noticeable LGBT+ character in every movie or show, especially if it’s made for kids. Throw in elements of the inclusivity agenda (The Little Mermaid), or just flat-out terrible movies, and you’ve got a company on the ropes.

It’s gotten so bad, even Iger and Dsiney themselves admitted that his company’s outlook remains dire.

“Generally, our revenues and profitability are adversely impacted when our entertainment offerings and products, as well as our methods to make our offerings and products available to consumers, do not achieve sufficient consumer acceptance,” Disney’s annual SEC report said. “Further, consumers’ perceptions of our position on matters of public interest, including our efforts to achieve certain of our environmental and social goals, often differ widely and present risks to our reputation and brands.”

Translated into normal-speak: we finally realize that people don’t like it when we try to infuse our movies with progressive agendas. And boy, does it hurt our bottom line.

The recipe is simple. If any business embraces leftists values, Americans will stop buying that business’ product.

