Elon Musk Reinstates Multiple Journalists Suspended Accounts: ‘The People Have Spoken’

Elon Musk has reinstated the suspended accounts of journalists who violated Twitter’s new “doxxing” policy.

The Twitter and Tesla CEO made the announcement after conducting a 24-hour Twitter poll that asked the public when the suspension should be lifted . “Now” or “in 7 days,” he said.

Over 3.7 million users totaling 59% voted “now.”

The people have spoken.



Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now. https://t.co/MFdXbEQFCe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2022

MAINSTREAM MEDIA CRITICIZED MUSK’S SUSPENSIONS

On Wednesday, the mainstream media lost their minds when multiple journalists had their accounts suspended after directly tweeting or linking to information related to doxxing. Some linked to information from Twitter user “@ElonJet.” That account has gained notoriety in recent months for tracking and revealing Musk’s private jet location.

Musk claimed the journalists suspension had nothing to do with them working for the media, but rather that they violated Twitter’s new doxxing guidelines. The new Terms of Service prohibit revealing a person’s real-time location due to safety concerns.

Some even referred to the suspension as the “Thursday Night Massacre.”

Many of the suspended journalists worked for left-of-center publications such as the New York Times, Washington Post, and also former political commentator Keith Olbermann – who like Milton from Office Space, nobody knows exactly what he does anymore.

At one point Olbermann resorted to tweeting FROM HIS DOG’S ACCOUNT in a clearly non-lunatic way. Everything seems to be going great for Olbermann, who couldn’t go 24 hours without the ability to use the platform.

"Doubt you've heard but Musk banned me permanently from Twitter for NOT doing something he said WASN'T against the rules!"



"It was the baptism scene from The Godfather and Elon Muskleone"



LISTEN TO FRIDAY'S POST/SUSPENSION COUNTDOWN HERE and PLEASE RT! https://t.co/4Qp9MpgzQr pic.twitter.com/HiB8NYTKDV — Keith Olbermann's Dogs (@TomJumboGrumbo) December 16, 2022

SUSPENDED JOURNALISTS RESPOND

Reaction came in from some of the suspended journalists once their accounts were reinstated last night.

Matt Binder is back https://t.co/cTZtuShaFm — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 17, 2022

I want to thank everyone for all the support and kind words over the past day and some change. I was pretty bummed about getting suspended initially but quickly realized it’d be fine because I’m blessed to have an amazing online community. Seriously, I appreciate it a lot. Cheers — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 17, 2022

Musk also acknowledged Olbermann’s dog tweet.

Olbermann tweeting from his dog’s account still makes me lmao — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2022

As of Saturday morning, some accounts including Olbermann’s remained suspended. It’s unclear why.

This is the most accurate account status list:

“STRANGE PRIORITIES”

We have seen many in the media who had no problem when previous Twitter ownership suspended or banned accounts, suddenly do a complete shift and become free speech warriors. It’s almost like a “funny you only cared when it affected you or your friends,” situation.

OutKick’s Clay Travis tweeted about this very point, which Musk responded to:

Strange priorities … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2022

OutKick will continue to monitor any developments regarding future suspended accounts, policy changes, as well as Elon Musk and Twitter.