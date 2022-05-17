Elon Musk Puts Joe Biden On Blast: ‘The Real President Is Whoever Controls The Teleprompter’

Is it possible that the individual who runs The White House’s teleprompter is actually the one who runs the country?

Telsa CEO Elon Musk went as far to say on the All-In podcast Monday that it’s hard to see what U.S. President Joe Biden is doing when up at the podium.

.@ElonMusk: “It’s hard to tell what Biden’s doing, to be frank. The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter … The path to power is the path to the teleprompter … If someone were to accidentally lean on the teleprompter, it would be like ‘Anchorman,' ‘UUASDF123'” pic.twitter.com/2qJKbaWXNr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 17, 2022

“It’s hard to tell what Biden’s doing, to be frank. The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter. The path to power is the path to the teleprompter. If someone were to accidentally lean on the teleprompter, it would be like ‘Anchorman’ — ‘UUASDF123,'” Musk said.

OutKick’s Clay Travis had a near identical take on the Biden administration after watching new White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s first briefing Monday.

How is every single person in the Biden administration, from the president on down, so absolutely awful at public speaking & communication? Every day they get more embarrassing. I don’t even know what’s she trying to read here: pic.twitter.com/YTWdYPU37l — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 16, 2022

While Biden continues to fumble around at the podium, Musk remains in the process of completing his purchase of Twitter. Originally announced as a $44 billion deal, Musk has indicated there are still hurdles to get through in the coming months.

