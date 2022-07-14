MSNBC Host Attacks Elon Musk, Calls Him ‘Bully’ When He Responds

An MSNBC host tweeted at Elon Musk and then called him a “bully” for responding to her.

Earlier this week, Musk tweeted a meme about Hunter Biden with the caption, “every time he buys crack and hookers.”

The photo is a nod to Hunter’s preference to record what goes on in his bedroom.

MSNBC primetime host Stephanie Ruhle, Brian Williams’ replacement, didn’t like this joke and let Musk know.

“Imagine the positive impact you could have on the world if you used the extraordinary amount of influence and power you have to spread decency, kindness and positivity,” Ruhle tweeted to Musk.

A host from MSNBC is telling someone to spread “decency, kindness and positivity.” We will give you a minute to process that.

She made it just too easy for Musk to respond:

Imagine if MSNBC did that — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2022

Ruhle didn’t like this either. Hours after the tweet, she went on television to complain that Elon Musk had been bullying her online.

“It baffles me that a man literally on top of the world would waste time punching down [on me],” she said on the 11th Hour.

“He may have more money than anyone on this earth, but he doesn’t have more time than you or me or anyone. So why waste his? Why not spend the earned influence and capital to lift people up, rather than behave like a bully?”

To recap: Rhule tweeted at Musk, he tweeted back, and she accused him of bullying her. That’s right out of the Taylor Lorenz and Jemele Hill playbook.

Always find a way to be the victim, even when you are the aggressor.

Pathetic. Yet predictable.