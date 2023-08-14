Elon Musk Uses Four Words To Respond To Mark Zuckerberg Backing Out Of Fight

Videos by OutKick

Elon Musk doesn’t seem overly impressed with Mark Zuckerberg backing out of a potential fight.

The two billionaires and tech giants have been going back and forth about strapping on the gloves, and it looked like it was going to happen as of last week.

The Twitter/X owner tweeted that he’d even reached an agreement for an awesome location in Italy.

However, Zuckerberg announced Sunday that he was out because Elon “isn’t serious and it’s time to move on.”

The Tesla founder didn’t need many words to describe his feelings on the Meta owner. He only needed four.

“Zuck is a chicken,” Musk tweeted late Sunday afternoon when reacting to Zuck’s decision.

Zuck is a chicken — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

Musk also released a screenshot of an alleged text exchange with Zuckerberg where he told him had little confidence in the Meta owner’s ability to overcome the size difference.

Yes, two billionaires were talking trash about a size difference like they were on the playground in middle school. What a wild time to be alive.

This is the full message: pic.twitter.com/UzbKoIkFOc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

It seems unlikely Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will fight.

While it looked like momentum was growing for a fight between the two billionaires, it would appear that it’s definitely not going to happen.

Both sides appear to have gone cold on the idea. Once you’re reduced to childish banter, it’s likely the situation has dissolved.

It’s a shame. Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg fighting in the Colosseum and being streamed on Facebook and Twitter/X likely would have set viewership records.

It probably would have been the most-watched fight in human history if the stream was free.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg seem highly-unlikely to actually fight. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Instead, people will now be left wondering and debating what would have happened. The oddsmakers seem to favor Zuckerberg due to his training, but as Musk pointed out, the size difference is considerable. I guess we’ll never know! We’ll just be reduced to wondering what could have been. It’s truly a shame because a Musk/Zuckerberg fight would have been epic.